Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She Always Pays for Bestie Kylie Jenner Because Reality Star 'Forgets Her Purse'

Source: @stassiebaby/tiktok
By:

May 24 2024, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

Stassie Karanikolaou has got Kylie Jenner covered!

The besties took to TikTok on Thursday, May 23, to document their "adventure" as they stopped at In-N-Out, Crumbl cookies and Erewhon in Los Angeles — but The Kardashians star forgot something very important.

Source: @stassiebaby/tiktok

Fans teased Kylie Jenner for forgetting her purse.

"Who pays when we go out? Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse!" Karanikolaou joked. "So, me."

Fans playfully poked fun at Jenner in the comments section for being so wealthy and needing her friend to pay her way.

"The billionaire forgetting her purse is UNREAL," one person joked, and another quipped, "Did you just pay for a billionaire's cookies?"

A third fan teased, "Does Kylie not know what Apple Pay is?" A fourth gushed, "I love how you guys are being so real with us."

Source: @stassiebaby/tiktok

Stassie Karanikolaou admitted she is always the one to pay.

As OK! previously reported, Karanikolaou and Jenner have been best pals for years.

"Anastasia and I have been friends since we were probably 12 or 13. She's definitely my oldest friend," the Kylie Cosmetics founder said in a confessional on her hit Hulu show. "We grew up together, we've been through so much together. She's like a sister."

Source: @stassiebaby/tiktok

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou documented their trip to Crumbl.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Karanikolaou also recently told OK! that she feels "really blessed to have genuine friendships" in her life.

"It is important that I surround myself with people who lift me up and whom I can rely on," she shared. "There is nothing like having a girls' night where you can feel 100 percent your authentic self, and the belly laughs are never-ending!"

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Rumors swirled Kylie Jenner and her bestie were more than just friends.

Rumors have swirled over the years that Jenner and Karanikolaou are more than just friends. The gossip heated up when they locked lips and dubbed themselves "forever valentines" on February 14, 2023. Although the snapshot seemed to poke fun at the rumors, the comments section was still flooded with insinuations they were actually romantically involved.

"Isn't it so funny that everyone thinks that we're dating these days?" Jenner asked her best friend on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. "When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff."

Source: OK!

"All my comments is [sic], 'We know you guys are having s--," Jenner added. "I wish we were. It would have just been way easier if I was sexually attracted to you."

