Stassie Karanikolaou Reveals She Always Pays for Bestie Kylie Jenner Because Reality Star 'Forgets Her Purse'

"Who pays when we go out? Kylie always forgets her purse somehow. She never has purse!" Karanikolaou joked. "So, me."

Fans playfully poked fun at Jenner in the comments section for being so wealthy and needing her friend to pay her way.

"The billionaire forgetting her purse is UNREAL," one person joked, and another quipped, "Did you just pay for a billionaire's cookies?"

A third fan teased, "Does Kylie not know what Apple Pay is?" A fourth gushed, "I love how you guys are being so real with us."