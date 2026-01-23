EXCLUSIVE Timothée Chalamet at Center of Rumors He's 'So Sick of Monogamy' He Wants to Try Open Relationship With Kylie Jenner Source: MEGA Timothee Chalamet is reportedly 'sick of monogamy' and wants to try an open relationship with Kylie Jenner. Aaron Tinney Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet has been dating Kylie Jenner since 2023.

While their public displays have suggested a strong bond, sources close to the couple tell us Chalamet has been privately discussing the idea of broadening the boundaries of their relationship. The speculation comes as the actor continues a high-profile career run and as Jenner balances her own business empire and public image. According to those familiar with the situation, the conversations are less about dissatisfaction with Jenner and more about Chalamet's desire for experimentation.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet is allegedly 'questioning traditional monogamy.'

One insider said: "Right now, Timothée is operating at full throttle in every part of his life. But the ambition he brings to his career is spilling over into how he approaches relationships and what he wants from them." The source added Chalamet is not "rejecting commitment" but instead "questioning whether traditional monogamy fits who he is at this stage." Those close to Jenner say the idea has put her in a difficult position. Our source added: "She approaches relationships with far more care and prioritizes security. While she is attempting to keep an open mind, this is not a path she ever pictured herself going down." Another insider close to the couple said Jenner feels pressure to appear relaxed about the discussion, adding: "She is making an effort to show understanding, even though it is emotionally challenging for her."

Want OK! each day?

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet is 'so sick of monogamy,' a source said.

The rumors have circulated alongside Chalamet's recent work on Marty Supreme, in which the actor plays a charismatic and controversial ping-pong star who constantly throws caution to the wind, especially when it comes to s--. Insiders tell us the raunchy role has encouraged him to lean into a more provocative public persona. One source said: "Tim is embracing a bolder, more unguarded image, and that mindset carries over into his private life as much as his public one. He is basically so sick of monogamy he wants to open up his relationship." Despite keeping their relationship largely off social media, Chalamet and Jenner have been open among friends. Sources have previously claimed Jenner has spoken candidly about their chemistry to pals, describing their time together as intense and fast-paced.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet plays a controversial ping pong star in 'Marty Supreme.'

One insider said: "This pair feed off a fast pace. When they are together, the atmosphere becomes more charged and intense." Friends also say nights out often end early, with the pair retreating for "private time" rather than extending social appearances. Industry observers note open relationships are not unusual. One Hollywood source said: "Within their social circle, conversations about nontraditional relationships are fairly common. That familiarity, however, does not make navigating them any less complicated when comfort levels differ." Another added: "At the moment, the situation between Timothée and Kylie is uneven. One partner is driven by curiosity and momentum, while the other is focused on the potential risks and consequences." The pair have been surrounded by months of rumors suggesting tension between the duo, including claims Chalamet had missed Jenner's family events and that filming schedules kept them apart for long stretches.