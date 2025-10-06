or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Kylie Jenner Stuns in See-Through Top During Chic Paris Outing: Photos

kylie jenner stuns in see through top in paris
Source: MEGA;@kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a sheer Maison Margiela dress during Paris Fashion Week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 6 2025, Published 11:03 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance — especially in Paris.

On Saturday, October 4, the 28-year-old Khy founder turned heads in a daring Maison Margiela look by Glenn Martens, proving once again that she’s a true fashion powerhouse.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kylie Jenner wowed in Paris in her bold Maison Margiela outfit.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wowed in Paris in her bold Maison Margiela outfit.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer white mini dress with thin straps and a curve-hugging silhouette. The glimmering fabric showed a peek of her matching tights underneath.

She finished the outfit with white pointed heels and sparkling statement earrings, keeping her tousled dark hair loose for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @MidiaAccess/X
Article continues below advertisement

In one photo, the mom-of-two posed inside a luxury car, her soft, sultry expression framed by wavy black hair and glowing makeup that highlighted her features.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The mom-of-two's see-through white dress showed off her matching lingerie.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mom-of-two's see-through white dress showed off her matching lingerie.

Article continues below advertisement

In another shot, The Kardashians star was spotted walking into a parking area, showing off the full effect of her see-through outfit, which she revealed in her Instagram Stories was, "made out of paper."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @badestoutfit/X
Article continues below advertisement

Later, Jenner sat front row at the Maison Margiela fashion show, surrounded by guests dressed mostly in black. Crossing her legs gracefully with a sleek black clutch in hand. Her glowing skin and diamond earrings added an extra dose of Parisian glamour.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star sat front row at the fashion show.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star sat front row at the fashion show.

Article continues below advertisement

In the last clip, she said, "I'm angry today," as she looked at her phone and gave a pouty face to the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her in the comments section.

“Gorgeous Kylie Jenner 😍,” one fan wrote, while another added, “FIRST ROWS ❤️.”

A third exclaimed, “Oh god! You have to stop being beautiful like this😔❤️‍🔥,” while someone else called her a “classy baby ✨.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kylie Jenner proudly cheered on her sister Kendall during the Schiaparelli show.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner proudly cheered on her sister Kendall during the Schiaparelli show.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days earlier, on October 2, Jenner made waves at the Schiaparelli show in a jaw-dropping silver gown with a plunging neckline and shimmering fringe. The metallic fabric clung to her curves while a dramatic hemline trailed behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

She paired the gown with oversized earrings, soft waves, and glowing glam — keeping her look bold yet refined.

Later, she hopped on TikTok to join the Tyler, The Creator “Sugar On My Tongue” trend, captioning her video, “schiaparelli baby.”

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only Jenner commanding attention in Paris.

Her sister Kendall closed Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 show in a see-through black mesh gown covered in oversized polka dots. The sultry look featured a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps, and a flowing sheer train. With long gloves, strappy heels, and bold gold earrings, Kendall’s slick bun completed the striking runway moment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kylie Jenner revealed that her outfit was 'made out of paper.'
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed that her outfit was 'made out of paper.'

From the front row, Kylie proudly filmed her big sister’s walk and later posted a carousel of celebratory photos.

“My sister closed schiaparelli!!!!! so that means i kinda did too right,” she captioned, adding, “DREAM NIGHT.”

In one adorable snap, Kylie crouched down to adjust Kendall’s heel strap backstage as they both smiled at the camera. She also shared a clip of Kendall’s runway walk to her Instagram Story with the caption, “not ok,” as her sister strutted to Aaliyah’s “One in a Million.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.