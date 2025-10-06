Kylie Jenner Stuns in See-Through Top During Chic Paris Outing: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner knows how to make an entrance — especially in Paris. On Saturday, October 4, the 28-year-old Khy founder turned heads in a daring Maison Margiela look by Glenn Martens, proving once again that she’s a true fashion powerhouse.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wowed in Paris in her bold Maison Margiela outfit.

The beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer white mini dress with thin straps and a curve-hugging silhouette. The glimmering fabric showed a peek of her matching tights underneath. She finished the outfit with white pointed heels and sparkling statement earrings, keeping her tousled dark hair loose for an effortlessly chic vibe.

Kylie Jenner chegando no desfile de Maison Margiela durante a Semana de Moda de Paris em Paris, França. | 04 de outubro.



📸 Mais fotos: https://t.co/wGvL4gMevN pic.twitter.com/rkESf8XtBD — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) October 4, 2025 Source: @MidiaAccess/X

In one photo, the mom-of-two posed inside a luxury car, her soft, sultry expression framed by wavy black hair and glowing makeup that highlighted her features.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The mom-of-two's see-through white dress showed off her matching lingerie.

In another shot, The Kardashians star was spotted walking into a parking area, showing off the full effect of her see-through outfit, which she revealed in her Instagram Stories was, "made out of paper."

Later, Jenner sat front row at the Maison Margiela fashion show, surrounded by guests dressed mostly in black. Crossing her legs gracefully with a sleek black clutch in hand. Her glowing skin and diamond earrings added an extra dose of Parisian glamour.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star sat front row at the fashion show.

In the last clip, she said, "I'm angry today," as she looked at her phone and gave a pouty face to the camera.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over her in the comments section. “Gorgeous Kylie Jenner 😍,” one fan wrote, while another added, “FIRST ROWS ❤️.” A third exclaimed, “Oh god! You have to stop being beautiful like this😔❤️‍🔥,” while someone else called her a “classy baby ✨.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner proudly cheered on her sister Kendall during the Schiaparelli show.

Just two days earlier, on October 2, Jenner made waves at the Schiaparelli show in a jaw-dropping silver gown with a plunging neckline and shimmering fringe. The metallic fabric clung to her curves while a dramatic hemline trailed behind her.

She paired the gown with oversized earrings, soft waves, and glowing glam — keeping her look bold yet refined. Later, she hopped on TikTok to join the Tyler, The Creator “Sugar On My Tongue” trend, captioning her video, “schiaparelli baby.”

Of course, Kylie Cosmetics founder wasn’t the only Jenner commanding attention in Paris. Her sister Kendall closed Schiaparelli’s Spring 2026 show in a see-through black mesh gown covered in oversized polka dots. The sultry look featured a scoop neckline, off-the-shoulder straps, and a flowing sheer train. With long gloves, strappy heels, and bold gold earrings, Kendall’s slick bun completed the striking runway moment.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner revealed that her outfit was 'made out of paper.'