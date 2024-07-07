Millionaire Kylie Jenner 'Didn't Have to Spend a Dime on Anything' During Luxe Paris Trip

“She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense,” the insider spilled of the makeup mogul, who is reportedly worth almost $1 billion. “But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything." In fact, she made a profit!

“She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all,” they explained.