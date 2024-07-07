Millionaire Kylie Jenner 'Didn't Have to Spend a Dime on Anything' During Luxe Paris Trip
Even Kylie Jenner can’t resist a freebie!
According to a source, while the brunette beauty’s recent Paris getaway looked like it cost a pretty penny, the 26-year-old star didn’t have to foot the bill.
“She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense,” the insider spilled of the makeup mogul, who is reportedly worth almost $1 billion. “But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything." In fact, she made a profit!
“She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all,” they explained.
The source attributed the reality TV star’s business prowess to her mother Kris Jenner, 68.
“Kris taught Kylie and all of her daughters that this is big business and they should maximize their profits. They’re all rich for a reason!” the insider noted. “They’re shrewd and know they have a lot of power. Everything to them is an opportunity to make more money, even a vacation that regular people pay for themselves. It’s a little sickening but, hey, more power to them.”
Kylie’s glammed up trip came after the celeb was candid about dealing with haters online in the June 20 episode of The Kardashians.
Kylie got emotional when she referenced viral paparazzi photos of herself at Paris Fashion Week back in January — specifically one photo where her smile lines caused trolls to claim she was "aging terribly."
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty," she vented to sister Kendall Jenner. "After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light."
“You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13. I just have these lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child," she said while pointing at her face.
Kylie shared how she’s been through "a journey" over the past year in an effort to dissolve half of her lip filler.
"I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change," she said. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"
"Even if I did get so much surgery and I got all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks," the Kylie Cosmetics founder added. "People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."
