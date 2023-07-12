OK Magazine
'Utterly Repulsive': Dog the Bounty Hunter Ripped Apart by Daughter for His 'Abhorrent' Anti-LGBTQ+ Comments

dog the bountys bonniejoc pp
Source: MEGA;@BONNIEJOC/INSTAGRAM;
By:

Jul. 12 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Dog the Bounty Hunter's estranged daughter Bonnie Champan is outraged by the remarks he made about transgender star Dylan Mulvaney and the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with online Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera.

chapman
Source: mega

"The comments made by Duane Chapman reflect prehistoric beliefs and do not align with true Christian values. Jesus loves everyone and would strongly denounce this non-accepting rhetoric," she wrote in an Instagram message on Wednesday, July 12, the day after his chat. "It is utterly repulsive to advocate violence against our transgender community, and it is equally repulsive to invoke Jesus' name in vain to support such views."

bonnie
Source: @bonniejoc/instagram

She also lashed out at the reality star, 70, for the "abhorrent" things he said about daughter Lyssa Chapman, who is married to a woman.

"I have personally apologized to my sister, Lyssa, for our father's words, and I extend that apology publicly as well. Despite our differences, I am deeply sorry that our father publicly disrespected you and your relationship," she expressed. "These comments are precisely why I distanced myself, as hearing them in our family home from my now stepmother was the breaking point."

MORE ON:
Dog the Bounty Hunter
Bonnie, 24, wrapped up by apologizing on her dad's behalf.

"I want to offer my sincerest apologies to Dylan Mulvaney, whom my father threatened, for the irreparable harm this may have caused. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am absolutely horrified but not surprised by these comments," she shared. "I will continue to live a life rooted in love and acceptance, and I hope you all choose to do the same. Jesus preached unconditional love, and I will steadfastly follow his teachings."

chapman
Source: @duanedogchapman/instagram

Lyssa, 36, also spoke out after his interview went viral, noting, "I’m honestly embarrassed to be mentioned on this hateful, disgusting, trash spewing out of my father’s mouth."

As OK! reported, Dog came after 26-year-old Mulvaney, gay marriage and more in the wake of her Bud Light ambassador backlash.

"If I ever see him, I’m dropping him," Chapman stated, threatening to give the social media star black eyes and purposefully misgendering her. He also

