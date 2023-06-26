Bam Margera Gulps Down Energy Drink as Spiraling Actor Road Trips to Vegas After Ditching Rehab

The spiraling star briefly changed his mind about rehab and allegedly tried to continue treatment from his $15,000 per month rental property at The Oaks in Calabasas, however, he later told friends on Saturday, June 24, that he'd be traveling to Las Vegas instead.

Margera's chaotic turn of events comes after he was recently placed in a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday, June 4. Police determined an evaluation and involuntary hospitalization was needed after they found him slurring his speech inside of Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo.

Prior to the incident inside the L.A. eatery, the Viva La Bam star had threatened to "smoke crack until he died" unless Boyd allowed him to see their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, and shared some "really dark suicidal stuff" while on a phone call with his parents.