Bam Margera Gulps Down Energy Drink as Spiraling Actor Road Trips to Vegas After Ditching Rehab
Bam Margera is back to bad behavior.
The troubled reality star was spotted making a pit stop at a gas station in Hollywood on Sunday, June 25, before reportedly heading to Las Vegas after ditching Lamar Odom's rehab center.
Margera bought a pack of Camel cigarettes, a Monster Energy drink, a Nestle Crunch bar and a Hershey's chocolate bar while dressed in a black graphic T-shirt from the band he used to manage, CVVE, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The 43-year-old didn't even let his body fully make it into a vehicle driven by his friend before chugging down the highly caffeinated beverage.
The dad-of-one shielded his eyes from the hot California sun with pair of sunglasses and accessorized his look with silver chunky chain necklaces.
Margera's trip to the gas station convenience store comes after the former professional skateboarder "bolted" from Odom's home, where the retired NBA star was "continuing to encourage" the dad-of-1 to keep receiving care at one of his Odom Wellness Treatment Centers.
The estranged husband of Nicole Boyd reportedly left Odom's rehab facility at Project West in San Diego on Thursday, June 22, after informing staffers he "didn't want to complete the program," as OK! previously reported.
Margera was spotted taking his girlfriend, Jessica Dietzler, out for lunch in Nobu that same day.
The spiraling star briefly changed his mind about rehab and allegedly tried to continue treatment from his $15,000 per month rental property at The Oaks in Calabasas, however, he later told friends on Saturday, June 24, that he'd be traveling to Las Vegas instead.
Margera's chaotic turn of events comes after he was recently placed in a 5150 psychiatric hold on Sunday, June 4. Police determined an evaluation and involuntary hospitalization was needed after they found him slurring his speech inside of Trejo's Tacos, a Los Angeles restaurant owned by actor Danny Trejo.
Prior to the incident inside the L.A. eatery, the Viva La Bam star had threatened to "smoke crack until he died" unless Boyd allowed him to see their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, and shared some "really dark suicidal stuff" while on a phone call with his parents.
