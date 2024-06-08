Lana Del Rey Unleashes on 'Stalkers' Who Followed Her and Her Family Around Paris: Watch

"Don’t," Del Rey yelled at an anonymous person as she tried to snatch the phone out of their hands. In a separate video, the songwriter emotionally said, "You followed me with my family! … Get away from me!"

As Del Rey attempted to turn and walk away from the scary situation, she added, "Oh, you really think this is uncalled for? Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!"

"I am upset," the "Summertime Sadness" singer told a person who tried to calm everyone down. "Don’t let them follow me! I only have one day here. I work every single day. I have four hours to myself."