Lana Del Rey Unleashes on 'Stalkers' Who Followed Her and Her Family Around Paris: Watch

lanadelreyunleashesstalkerspp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 8 2024, Published 3:24 p.m. ET

Lana Del Rey was not having people invade her privacy in Paris.

In a viral video, the "Dark Paradise" singer, 38, could be seen scolding people who were recording her and her relatives as they enjoyed the French city.

lanadelreyunleashesstalkers
Source: Mega

Source: @ENTplus/X
"Don’t," Del Rey yelled at an anonymous person as she tried to snatch the phone out of their hands. In a separate video, the songwriter emotionally said, "You followed me with my family! … Get away from me!"

As Del Rey attempted to turn and walk away from the scary situation, she added, "Oh, you really think this is uncalled for? Don’t follow me! Don’t follow me!"

"I am upset," the "Summertime Sadness" singer told a person who tried to calm everyone down. "Don’t let them follow me! I only have one day here. I work every single day. I have four hours to myself."

lanadelreyunleashesstalkers
Source: Mega

Lana Del Rey got into an emotional confrontation with people following her and her family.

Del Rey addressed the confrontation in the comments section of a fan post on Friday, June 7. "These a------ actually told me that they were going to alter the pictures to make me look bad after we got into a fight. Stalkers."

"She ended those creepy stalkers," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the people invading the musician's privacy.

"Some of y’all 'fans' be going WAY too far. Respect her privacy and personal space…" a second chimed in.

landelreyunleashes
Source: Mega

Lana Del Rey took to social media to address the situation.

While the "Diet Moutain Dew" musician prefers to fly under the radar, her close pal Taylor Swift has a different approach to fame. "She’s told me so many times that she wants it more than anyone," Del Rey said about the pop star, 34.

“And how amazing. She’s getting exactly what she wants. She’s driven, and I think it’s really paid off," she gushed over Swift.

lanadelreyunleashesstalkers
Source: Mega

Lana Del Rey recently spoke out about Taylor Swift's success.

Source: OK!
The "Karma" singer has been equally supportive of Del Rey. "I just think she's the best that we have. And so I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist," Swift said about the New York native at her Las Vegas show in 2023.

The "Our Song" artist added that Del Rey "knows I'm obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called 'Snow on the Beach,' because she's a generous king. And she did that for me, and I'll never forget how nice she's been to me. It's so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. So anyway, I wanted to just do some promo for her."

BBC News conducted the interview with Del Rey about Swift.

