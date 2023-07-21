Is That You, Lana Del Rey? Singer Perplexes Fans as She Waits Tables at Alabama Waffle House
Lana Del Rey is on the clock — but nobody knows why.
On Thursday, July 20, the "Diet Mountain Dew" singer was seen serving coffee and waiting tables at a Florence, Ala., Waffle House, much to her fans' confusion.
Del Rey rocked a baby blue uniform and a "Lana" name tag during her shift. In a video captured by fans, the Grammy nominee requested people not take videos or photographs as she completed her tasks. However, she did pose for pictures once her working hours were over.
Eyewitness Karina Cisneros Juarez shared how utterly shocked she was that Del Rey was working behind the counter at their local restaurant. "It was a bit surreal," the star-struck local spilled.
"She was there, wearing a uniform and everything! I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice," Jaurez recalled.
Another fan named Macy Ladner explained to the local news outlet that the "Snow on the Beach" singer took time out to speak to guests. "It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us," she noted of Del Rey. "[She] talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she's working on a new recording."
The internet went wild with theories as to why the pop sensation would be in the small town. "Is this what she meant when she said she wanted to explore other career paths in that one speech," one Del Rey fan forum user asked, while another chimed in and asked, "I'm perplexed... didn't she says she used to be a horrible waitress? Lanaaaa."
Others praised her work ethic, noting, "Nice to see her get a job and settle down I know she'll run that place like the Navy!"
AL.com spoke with Juarez and Ladner about seeing Del Rey at the Waffle House.