Is That You, Lana Del Rey? Singer Perplexes Fans as She Waits Tables at Alabama Waffle House

"She was there, wearing a uniform and everything! I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice," Jaurez recalled.

Another fan named Macy Ladner explained to the local news outlet that the "Snow on the Beach" singer took time out to speak to guests. "It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us," she noted of Del Rey. "[She] talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she's working on a new recording."