Lana Del Rey Lashes Out at Fan for Posting Selfie With Singer After 'Promising' Not to Share Photo
Lana Del Rey is not happy with a fan after they uploaded a photo with the singer against her wishes.
The "Summertime Sadness" hitmaker expressed her disapproval after a picture surfaced online of Del Rey posing with an admirer she bumped into at a grocery store in Los Angeles, Calif., over the weekend.
"Met some of my idols tonight, thank you Hollywood," a social media user named Devin captioned a post shared to X (formerly named Twitter) featuring two pictures — one of which was a selfie with Del Rey.
After a fan account re-posted the picture to Instagram alongside the message, "Lana Del Rey with a lucky fan yesterday afternoon at a grocery store in Los Angeles!! She’s slowly going brunette," the 39-year-old responded with an annoyed remark.
"Told her not to post it tho [sic]. For real," Del Rey wrote, claiming the fan said, "I promise," in response to the "Say Yes to Heaven" singer's request.
The "Diet Mountain Dew" singer's fans rallied in support of the A-list star, with many begging the fan account to take down the post.
"I think if she asked to that fan not to post this pic it would be nice to take it down. Just saying with love ❤️," an admirer suggested, while another Instagram user demanded: "Take this down she doesn't want it up."
Some fans simply gushed over Del Rey's beauty, with one writing: "OMG SHE LOOKS SO GORGEOUS."
"She looks so happy 🥹🥹 so happy for her 🤍," a separate supporter stated of Del Rey, who recently married her husband, alligator guide Jeremy Dufrene, during a surprise wedding ceremony in September 2024.
At the time, it was revealed Del Rey and Dufrene said "I do" just days after obtaining a marriage license in Lafourche Parish, La., where the boat captain's work is located.
The wedding took place in the Louisiana swamp on the docks at Arthur's Airboat Tours, Dufrene's place of employment.
Photos circulated online at the time of Del Rey in a classic white lace gown, which featured a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline, as OK! previously reported.
The "West Coast" singer's hair was styled in a long side ponytail and accessorized with a cute blue ribbon.
Del Rey and her husband first crossed paths in 2019, when she was a guest on a boat tour with Dufrene — which she documented at the time on Facebook.
"Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours," Del Rey captioned the photo.
After reconnecting, their romance seemed to be in full force in May 2024, as Del Rey gushed, "family [with] my guy @jeremy.dufrene," alongside a picture of the two.