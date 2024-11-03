What Is Lana Del Rey's Net Worth? How the 'Summertime Sadness' Singer Made Her Millions

A year later, the nostalgic vocalist released her debut album, Born to Die, garnering her commercial success. The brunette beauty went on to release eight more albums, including Ultraviolence in 2014, Honeymoon in 2015, Lust for Life in 2017, Norman F------ Rockwell! in 2019, Chemtrails Over the Country Club in 2021, Blue Bannisters in 2021 and Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in 2023. Additionally, Del Rey — who has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards but has yet to win — is planning to release her tenth album, Lasso, sometime in 2025.

In 2012, Born to Die reached No. 1 in 11 countries and sold 3.4 million copies, and Del Rey’s popularity continued to grow. Ultraviolence also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum. Years later, Honeymoon topped at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.