What Is Lana Del Rey's Net Worth? How the 'Summertime Sadness' Singer Made Her Millions
Young, beautiful — and rich!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lana Del Rey, 39, has a current net worth of $30 million.
The American singer-songwriter made most of her cash through the release of her nine studio albums and 41 singles.
The star — who made headlines in September for tying the knot with alligator hunter Jeremy Dufrene — stepped onto the music scene in 2011 with her song “Video Games,” which earned her tons of recognition.
A year later, the nostalgic vocalist released her debut album, Born to Die, garnering her commercial success. The brunette beauty went on to release eight more albums, including Ultraviolence in 2014, Honeymoon in 2015, Lust for Life in 2017, Norman F------ Rockwell! in 2019, Chemtrails Over the Country Club in 2021, Blue Bannisters in 2021 and Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd in 2023. Additionally, Del Rey — who has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards but has yet to win — is planning to release her tenth album, Lasso, sometime in 2025.
In 2012, Born to Die reached No. 1 in 11 countries and sold 3.4 million copies, and Del Rey’s popularity continued to grow. Ultraviolence also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum. Years later, Honeymoon topped at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
At the time, Del Rey began The Endless Summer Tour in May 2015. By 2016, Del Rey was featured on The Weeknd’s song “Party Monster,” which reached the Top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified double platinum.
Lust for Life then garnered tons of attention for its collaborations with The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Stevie Nicks and Sean Ono Lennon. Del Rey embarked on the LA to the Moon Tour in 2018 to support the project.
In 2019, Norman F------ Rockwell! made an impact, as it rose to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The songs received tons of critical acclaim, and the album was nominated for two Grammy Awards — Album of the Year and Song of the Year. Most recently, Del Rey's album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd was nominated for three Grammys.
Del Rey has also made some extra cash by making songs for movie soundtracks. Most notably, she released "Young and Beautiful” for the 2013 film The Great Gatsby and "Once Upon a Dream" for the 2014 movie Maleficent.
The pop culture icon has also filled her pockets by modeling for H&M and inspiring the brand Mulberry to create a signature handbag called "The Del Rey.”
Additionally, Del Rey owns expensive property in California, adding to her net worth.
In 2015, the artist paid $3 million for a home in Malibu, Calif., which she sold three years later for $3.2 million.
In 2018, Del Rey invested $1.2 million in a two-bedroom home in L.A.'s Echo Park neighborhood. However, her primary residence is a four-acre compound in Beverly Hills, which she paid for in two increments.
In 2013, Del Rey purchased the home for $2.5 million and then bought the two neighboring properties for $5.9 million in 2016.