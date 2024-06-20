Melania Trump 'Most Certainly' Holds Influence Over Who Her Husband Will Pick to Be His VP, Says Former White House Aide
Former First Lady Melania Trump is expected to play a significant role in determining who her husband, former President Donald Trump, selects as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
"Mrs. Trump will most certainly speak her mind when it comes to which person she thinks would be best to serve alongside her husband as he attempts to take back the White House," a source, who previously served as an aide to Trump during his presidency, told outlets.
"Whether or not Trump takes her advice when selecting his running mate will be determined later down the road," the source continued. "It's safe to assume, though, based on what I've seen in the past, that she will be upfront and candid about whether certain people are fit to serve as vice president."
According to reports, Melania's involvement in such decisions is not unprecedented. In 2018, Kate Andersen Brower detailed Melania's pivotal role in ensuring a suitable candidate was chosen as Trump's running mate in the 2016 election in her book First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power.
It was mentioned that Melania focused on selecting a "clean" and "safe" candidate for the role.
- Melania Trump Drops Major Hint She's Getting Ready to Join Donald on the Campaign Trail After Staying Out of the Spotlight for Months
- Donald Trump 'Needed a Woman Who Let Him Be the Star,' Ex-Aide Claims
- 'Really Unfair!': Donald Trump Says His Guilty Verdict Has 'Affected' His 'Wonderful' Wife Melania and Family
Donald Trump previously chose former Vice President Mike Pence as his running mate for both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. However, since the events of the January 6 attempted insurrection, the relationship between the two GOP leaders was left irreparable.
There were reports of Congresswoman Kristi Noem being one of Trump's top pics to be his running mate, but with the release of her new memoir and a story about her killing a puppy spread like wildfire, several analysts believe she's effectively out of contention.
As the 2024 presidential election approaches, the question of Trump's next running mate remains unanswered.
Recent reports suggested that the former president has a close relationship with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and his family. Melania's connection with Kathryn Burgum, the governor's wife, has also been highlighted, indicating a collaboration on various initiatives during Trump's presidency.
The couples also reportedly bonded during an Easter brunch at Mar-a-Lago.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a recent interview with Fox News, Donald mentioned that he had a good idea of who his vice-presidential running mate would be. However, the official announcement is anticipated to occur during the Republican National Convention scheduled for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Fox News Digital provided quotes and sources used in this article.