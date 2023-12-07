Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming Joe Biden Is Running for President to Avoid Going to Jail: 'Really Flipping the Narrative'
Lara Trump claimed President Joe Biden is only running for president again to keep his family out of jail during an interview on Newsmax.
"Very interesting to hear that Joe Biden said the only reason he decided to run is because of Donald Trump. Is that because he thinks Donald Trump might investigate his family even further? You look at this situation with Hunter Biden, and a lot of people draw some correlation there and say, 'Maybe the only reason Joe Biden is trying to hang onto power is because his family depends on him to continue the cover-up that we know has happened for the Biden crime family.' This is nothing new. This is part of the politics that we see here in the U.S. People know very well that Donald Trump is not a dictator, of course," she alleged.
Of course, people couldn't believe Lara would make those accusations, especially since her father-in-law is in the midst of his own legal problems.
One person wrote, "Botox Barbie with some next level Projectionpalooza. Every single thing Trump does, they accuse Biden of. Every single time," while another said, "The ol' 'I'm rubber, you're glue' defense."
A third person stated, "Good Lord. They really are flipping the narrative," while a fourth person added, "I aspire to this level of trolling."
Lara is likely referring to Hunter's troubles, as he plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay his 2017 and 2018 taxes on time.
Hunter was later indicted on three criminal charges, as prosecutors claimed he lied on the application form he used to purchase a handgun in 2018.
- Hunter Biden Is 'Absolutely Certain' He Will Be Cleared Of 'Any Wrongdoing' After Probe Into Business Dealings
- Federal Agents Potentially Ready To Charge Hunter Biden With Tax & Gun Crimes: Report
- President Joe Biden Insists Embattled Son Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Ongoing Tax Crimes Investigation
"With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the Unites States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved," his attorney, Christopher J. Clark, began.
"Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement. A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the Government," Clark continued. "I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, Donald was charged with 91 felony counts in four separate cases.