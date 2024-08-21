'Pathetic': Lara Trump Ridiculed for Calling Donald Trump More 'Authentic' After Getting 'Shot in the Head'
Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump went after Vice President Kamala Harris and the DNC only to be ridiculed for calling her father-in-law more authentic than Harris by bringing up his attempted assassination.
During her recent appearance on Fox News, Lara said, "We have to tell the American people exactly who Kamala Harris is. She just came out on stage at the DNC, her first appearance, and told you absolutely nothing. It was actually kind of shocking to me. This party and these candidates are very phony and inauthentic."
She attempted to turn the attention away from the Democratic National Convention and direct it to her father-in-law.
"Look at Donald Trump. Two days before our convention, he's shot in the head. He shows up at our convention. He's there every single day. He's there for all the major speeches," she told Fox viewers. "We just heard for, I guess it was two minutes from Kamala with absolutely no substance, nothing on policy. The only policy she has, of course, she ripped off from Donald Trump or straight out of communist playbooks."
The RNC co-chair ended her rant by claiming, "It's terrifying and crazy, but we're going to make sure that the American people know exactly who this woman is come November 5."
Lara's comments were shared on social media, where several vocal critics took the opportunity to mock the RNC co-chair for "begging for attention" and using the recent shooting as a "political silver bullet."
One X user wrote, "Authentic? Please. If getting shot in the head is the standard, then we should all start questioning our life choices."
Another user commented, "See, now that's pathetic.... who knew that taking a bullet in the ear increases one's authenticity. Seems like a hard way to jack it up though."
As OK! previously reported, the former president's daughter-in-law also faced criticism for claiming Donald would accept the results of the election, but only if he loses "legally and legitimately."
She told Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, "I can assure you, if he does not legally and legitimately win this election, there will be no problem."
The GOP nominee already hinted at denying the 2024 election results months before a single vote is cast.
“If everything’s honest, I’ll gladly accept the results. I don’t change on that,” Donald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “If it’s not, you have to fight for the right of the country.”
“If you go back and look at all of the things that had been found out, it showed that I won the election in Wisconsin,” he added. “It also showed I won the election in other locations.”