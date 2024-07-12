O.J. Simpson Left Off 2024 ESPYs In Memoriam 3 Months After Controversial Star’s Death
An honest mistake or an intentional snub?
On Thursday, July 11, the 2024 ESPYs paid tribute to the great athletes that have died over the last year — however, they notably left NFL alum O.J. Simpson off the list.
The controversial athlete — who passed away in April from cancer — likely was not included since was suspected of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her pal Ronald Goldman in 1994.
After news circulated that the former Buffalo Bills player was not honored, fans took to social media to share their opinions on the award show's choice.
“As he should be!” one person confidently wrote, while another added, “A good rule of thumb is not to mourn a murderer.”
A third person referenced O.J. trying on the glove during his infamous 1995 trial, saying, “If the tribute ain’t fit, you must omit,” while a fourth individual said, “Probably because he slashed the necks of 2 innocent people in cold blood and got away with it.”
While many supported the decision, others were angered by the omission.
“Disrespect,” one person penned, as another said, “He should have won a lifetime achievement award. The man was innocent and spent years being persecuted.”
As OK! previously reported, the ESPYs came after Nicole and Ronald’s families were left shocked when the BET Awards featured O.J. during their In Memoriam segment.
The convicted robber was honored alongside late Black entertainers including Willie Mays, Carl Weathers, Bill Cobbs, Louis Gossett Jr. and Clarence Avant. When O.J. appeared on the screen, the late star was called a "former football player" and apparently only received a small applause.
In response, Ronald's father, Fred, 83, weighed in, "I think they shouldn't include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can't imagine why they would include someone like that."
Nicole’s sister Tanya also shared her two cents, saying it was "inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition"
"Whoever thought of doing that owes every domestic violence victim an apology…and that’s including our family," Tanya added. "And, they should be fired."
O.J. died on April 10 at age 76 after battling prostate cancer. The accused murderer was survived by his children — Jason, Arnelle, Sydney and Justin — who released a statement about his passing.
"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," they wrote. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."