Actor Bradley Whitford Calls Out Cheryl Hines for 'Staying Silent' While Her 'Lunatic Husband' RFK Jr. Supports 'Rapist' Donald Trump After Suspending His Campaign: 'Great Example'

Bradley Whitford dissed Cheryl Hines for being the 'profile in courage' for not speaking out against her husband.

Aug. 25 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

Bradley Whitford won’t let Cheryl Hines hide behind her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

On Saturday, August 24, the West Wing alum, 64, called out the Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 58, for not commenting on her spouse’s decision to throw his support to Donald Trump after suspending his campaign.

Source: MEGA

Bradley Whitford called out Cheryl Hines for supporting her husband's decision to back a man who 'brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights.'

Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated r----- who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage,” the actor penned alongside a video of the 78-year-old discussing his stance on abortion rights.

In the video, Trump said, “For 52 years, from the beginning of Roe v. Wade, people wanted to get it out. Many presidents tried and were unable. I want to thank the justices who overturned Roe.”

As OK! previously reported, on Friday, August 23, the son of Robert F. Kennedy confirmed he’d be "suspending" — but not "terminating" — his campaign for the White House during a press conference in Arizona.

Reports revealed that his name will remain on the ballot in some states. However, he will be removed from the ballot in ten battleground states — including Arizona and Pennsylvania.

"I encourage you to vote for me," he told the audience. "I could conceivably still end up in the White House in a contingent election."

Despite this, the Independent politician shared that he "no longer believes" in his "heart" that there is a "realistic path of electoral victory in the face of this relentless, systematic censorship and media control."

Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. recently gave his support to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"So I cannot, in good conscience, ask my staff and volunteers to keep working their long hours, or ask my donors to keep giving when I cannot honestly tell them that I have a real path to the White House," RFK Jr. explained.

The 70-year-old then endorsed Trump for president in 2024.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently thanked 'the justices who overturned Roe' while speaking in Nevada.

"Three great causes drove me to enter this race in the first place, primarily. These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump," he announced.

According to RFK Jr., Trump has already asked to "enlist him in his administration" if he were to win in November.

"In those meetings, he suggested that we join forces as a unity party," he continued, per CNN. "We talked about Abraham Lincoln’s team of rivals, that arrangement would allow us to disagree publicly and privately and furiously, if need be, on issues over which we differ, while working together on the existential issues upon which we are in concordance."

