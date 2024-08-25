Actor Bradley Whitford Calls Out Cheryl Hines for 'Staying Silent' While Her 'Lunatic Husband' RFK Jr. Supports 'Rapist' Donald Trump After Suspending His Campaign: 'Great Example'

“Hey @CherylHines, way to stay silent while your lunatic husband throws his support behind the adjudicated r----- who brags about stripping women of their fundamental rights. Gutsy. Great example for the kids. Profile in courage,” the actor penned alongside a video of the 78-year-old discussing his stance on abortion rights.

In the video, Trump said, “For 52 years, from the beginning of Roe v. Wade, people wanted to get it out. Many presidents tried and were unable. I want to thank the justices who overturned Roe.”