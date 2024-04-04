Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Denies Fleeing to Dubai, Requests Sanctions Against 'RHOA' Star Over 'Inflammatory' Allegation

"Wife continues to falsely state in her filings with the Court that the Husband is fleeing the country," the legal papers from Guobadia's attorneys claimed in the motion, making it clear his trip overseas "has been for work."

"Wife has traveled with Husband over 30 times, including to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She is very aware of Husband’s travels overseas and business endeavors. For Wife to continue to make such allegations of 'fleeing the country' is not only untrue and highly inflammatory, but a violation of this Court’s February 22, 2024 Automatic Domestic Standing Order that prohibits Wife from doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing the adverse party," the court documents read.