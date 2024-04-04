Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband Simon Guobadia Denies Fleeing to Dubai, Requests Sanctions Against 'RHOA' Star Over 'Inflammatory' Allegation
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia's divorce continues to be a rollercoaster.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the businessman, 59, shut down his estranged wife's claim he fled to Dubai to avoid the legal proceedings in their tumultuous split.
"Wife continues to falsely state in her filings with the Court that the Husband is fleeing the country," the legal papers from Guobadia's attorneys claimed in the motion, making it clear his trip overseas "has been for work."
"Wife has traveled with Husband over 30 times, including to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. She is very aware of Husband’s travels overseas and business endeavors. For Wife to continue to make such allegations of 'fleeing the country' is not only untrue and highly inflammatory, but a violation of this Court’s February 22, 2024 Automatic Domestic Standing Order that prohibits Wife from doing any act injuring, maltreating, vilifying, threatening, molesting, or harassing the adverse party," the court documents read.
The entrepreneur requested Williams, 42, be sanctioned for "intentionally filing court documents under oath that are not true and consequently constitute perjury."
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed for divorce from Guobadia in February after only 15 months of marriage.
Williams told the court she filed after learning about the surprising allegations against her partner. "Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," the reality star's lawyer claimed.
"None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history," the papers continued. "Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife."
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip alum also accused Guobadia of locking her out of their marital home and fleeing the country. "Husband’s actions have resulted in Wife and Wife’s minor child being displaced from their residence, and appears to be in retaliation for Wife’s decision to pursue the instant divorce action," the document alleged.
"Wife further shows that Husband appears to have fled the country to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and it is unknown when or whether he intends to return," Williams and her attorney claimed.