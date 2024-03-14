Selena Gomez Admits Her Self-Confidence Hit 'Rock Bottom' During 2022 Documentary 'My Mind & Me': 'It Makes Me Sick'
Selena Gomez candidly admitted her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, is now difficult for her to watch.
While speaking on a panel at SXSW on Sunday, March 10, the pop star, who shared details of her struggles with body image, bipolar disorder and lupus in the film, reflected on the project two years since its release.
“It makes me sick to hear the things that I was saying about myself in the beginning. It bums me out,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum shared of the movie, which was shot over a six-year period.
“But I think everybody can relate to that feeling. It’s important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don’t think I really understood that [at the start of the film],” she said.
The musician noted that she was inspired to make the film after she felt her mental health battle made it hard for her to “fit in” within the entertainment industry.
“There was a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn’t ready for. I had my rock bottom, and I had to do it in my time,” Gomez confessed.
She shared how “you can’t force someone” to treat their mental illness if they do not want to do so, adding, “It took a couple of tries, but I like to think and hope I’m in a much better place now.”
As OK! previously reported, in many of the 31-year-old’s recent interviews she has expressed how her life has largely improved recently.
"Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life," Gomez spilled in a recent interview, adding how her new music has come "from a place of confidence" as well as "joy and curiosity."
She then gushed over her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco, whom she starting dating last year.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she stated. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."
According to a source, the Monte Carlo actress has a newfound self-assurance ever since she began dating the music producer, 35.
"Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body," the insider said of Gomez, whose weight has allegedly fluctuated due to medical treatments.
“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” they added.