'Law & Order' Star Angie Harmon's 19-Year-Old Daughter Arrested for Felony Burglary and Larceny After Stealing Six Bottles of Liquor — See the Mugshot
Avery Sehorn has caused some trouble for mom Angie Harmon!
On June 6, the 19-year-old daughter of the Law & Order star was arrested and charged with felony burglary and larceny after she allegedly stole six bottles of liquor worth $500 from a North Carolina nightclub.
According to the report, Sehorn and two 17-year-old boys broke into World Night Club at 11:30 p.m. and began drinking the bottles.
The trio reportedly entered via a back door and hid behind a bar as they consumed the stolen liquor.
The incident happened just days after Sehorn graduated high school, as Harmon shared a gushing post about her offspring’s achievement on June 2.
"We are all immensely proud of you, Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars! Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!" the mother-of-three penned.
As OK! previously reported, the incident likely just added more stress onto the actress’ plate, as in March, the star’s dog was shot dead by an Instacart driver.
Months later, Harmon expressed how the incident had still greatly affected her.
"This is horribly wrong. I feel neglected, unsafe and feel like people and their pets don't mean anything. It's how we all feel,” the Rizzoli & Isles alum penned about the situation, in which the former delivery man Christopher Anthoney Reid killed her pet Oliver, claiming he reacted in self-defense.
- 'Law & Order' Star Richard Belzer Faced Tragic Losses Before Dying At 78
- 'Panicked' Christopher Meloni Hopes Another Mariska Hargitay 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Cameo Will Boost 'Poor' Ratings: Source
- Christopher Meloni's New Hunk Status Is Inflating His Ego, Spills Source: 'He Looks Good & He Knows It'
"I'm still bawling and crying. I can feel myself shaking. It's difficult — unfathomable — but we can't just sit back and do nothing. We can't just sit by and take our rebate from Instacart and say, 'OK, thank you.' This is like a public service announcement," she continued in her May message. "I mean, people need to know that this is what could happen."
"I just couldn't breathe. I couldn't get up, I couldn't do anything, and I couldn't help him as much as I kept trying, I kept failing," she said of the aftermath of the worker ending the pooch’s life. "When I went in there, they were doing CPR on him, and they did that for 7 to 13 minutes. And then everything just got really still. There I was watching him covered in his blood."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"My girls repeated, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry,' over and over again, and it was heartbreaking," she said of their visit to the vet.
"We're all in therapy for PTSD. There is no reason for anybody to go through this, none," Harmon confessed.