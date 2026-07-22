Zendaya Playfully Shuts Down Fan's Marriage Proposal With 3-Word Reply

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Zendaya recently turned down a fan's marriage proposal with a three-word reply. The incident occurred on Monday, July 20, while the actress was walking the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Mexico. A bold fan shouted, "Will you marry me, please?" "You’re too late!" Zendaya cheekily replied while laughing.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @javblood/Instagram Zendaya cheekily confirmed her marriage to Tom Holland.

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Zendaya's Reply Came Amid Speculation of Her Wedding to Tom Holland

Source: MEGA Zendaya's stylist Law Roach first hinted that she and Tom Holland have secretly tied the knot.

Zendaya's playful reply to the fan might be the only acknowledgement she is willing to give about her marriage to Tom Holland. However, Holland seemingly confirmed his marital status while speaking to Esquire in June, replying to a query about whether the fake AI-generated wedding images circulating online prompted their families to ask questions. "No, because they were all there," he said. He also shut down any follow-up questions on the topic, saying, "That's all you'll get on that."

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Source: MEGA Tom Holland gushed about Zendaya while confirming their secret wedding.

He also praised Zendaya during the interview, saying, "For me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I have ever been when I’m with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period." "Our business can present very stressful situations, and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he continued. "And I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else," The Devil All the Time star stated. This came months after the Euphoria star's longtime stylist, Law Roach, hinted at the duo's wedding on March 1 at the Actor Awards.

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Zendaya Previously Admitted That She and Tom Holland Are Determined to Keep Their Relationship Private

Source: MEGA Tom Holland and Zendaya have kept details of their relationship tightly under wraps over the years.

The couple's relationship was publicly confirmed in 2021 when they were spotted kissing in a car by paparazzi. However, reports from People suggest that they had been dating for a while before that. Since then, they have been extra careful to keep details of their relationship away from the spotlight as much as possible.

Source: MEGA Zendaya admitted she wanted to 'protect the peace' in her and Tom Holland's relationship.