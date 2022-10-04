Lena Dunham Provokes Outrage After Inappropriately Asking For Her 'Casket To Be Driven Through NYC Pride Parade'

Lena Dunham's recent request for her coffin to be dragged through the NYC pride parade after she dies has enraged the public due to its insensitivity toward the LGBTQ+ community.

On Sunday, October 2, the 36-year-old took to Twitter, stating, “When I go, I want my casket to be driven through the NYC pride parade with a plaque that reads 'she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us - who can arrange?”