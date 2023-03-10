Hypocrite? Leonardo DiCaprio Attends Green Fashion Awards In L.A. After Traveling To Visit Women All Over The Globe
Leonardo DiCaprio is not practicing what he preaches! The actor, 48, attended the Green Carpet Fashion Awards on Thursday in L.A. even though he's been traveling all over the world lately and using plenty of gas emissions on the flights.
The star, who is known for speaking out about climate change, has been spotted in London, Milan and Paris in the last few weeks, proving that he may not be as environmentally savvy.
The even recognizes celebrities who have been outspoken about caring for the world.
“Red Sea International film foundation is honored to support the Green Carpet Fashion Awards,” Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival wrote on social media. “It is becoming increasingly important to make collective efforts to bring positive change in the fashion world and to participate in effective initiatives doing that."
“The @greencarpetfashionawards focuses on such actions and on those who innovate the industry with real solutions to the most urgent environmental and social challenges,” the statement continued.
As OK! previously reported, the Titanic alum was seen with on-again, off-again fling Gigi Hadid in Milan, Italy.
According to an eyewitness, the Hollywood stars both attended Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday.
Prior to sitting down at the table, the 27-year-old model and the Oscar winner, 48, were caught getting "close" and "smiling" at the bar — but once photographers saw them mingling, they joined others, as they looked "stressed."
- Leonardo DiCaprio Is Fed Up That He Has A Reputation For Dating Young Women, Source Claims: It 'Really Bothers Him'
- Kate Winslet Tells All: 'Titanic' Star Details Why Sex Scenes With Leonardo DiCaprio Were 'Weird'
- Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
Though an insider claimed Hadid and DiCaprio parted ways earlier this year, it was previously revealed the two had a good thing going after first getting together in September 2022.
"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy," an insider said.
DiCaprio was later spotted with model Victoria Lamas.
"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," Lamas' father told a reporter in December 2022. "I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship."
In London in February, the handsome hunk was also seen leaving Chiltern Firehouse with model Josie Redmond at 4 a.m.