Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Leaving Hotel With 21-Year-Old Model Josie Redmond At 4AM

By:

Feb. 23 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Early bird gets the worm? Leonardo DiCaprio may talk of wanting to change his reputation of only dating extremely young models, but his actions are proving otherwise!

The Oscar winning actor, 49, was caught leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with model Josie Redmond at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22. DiCaprio reportedly tried — but failed — to keep a low profile while leaving the London restaurant and hotel alongside the 21-year-old American model.

Attempting to go incognito in a black Los Angeles Lakers baseball cap and a large grey face mask, DiCaprio kept his head down as he exited the swanky hotel, according to photos obtained by a news outlet.

As for the young model, she also opted for an all-black ensemble, keeping her tresses back in a high pony so her natural makeup look for the evening was on full display.

Ever since the Titanic actor and his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, called it quits in August of last year, he has been spotted with several other young models, including Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lamas, 23, and, most recently, 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

DiCaprio and Hadid, 27, were first linked in September 2022 when they were seen hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Following months of romance rumors, things between the A-listers seemed to quickly fizzle out, as a source recently explained, "Things just organically tapered off between them," in part, due to their differing lives and busy schedules.

MORE ON:
Leonardo DiCaprio

Despite having been seen with Lamas multiple times since the beginning of December 2022, DiCaprio was only spotted with Polani once at a party last month — which was enough to get tongues wagging about his possible romance with the model nearly three decades his junior.

OK! learned The Wolf of Wall Street actor was livid over the gossip of him allegedly romancing another young woman given his relationship history of dating people under the age of 25.

"He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone," an insider dished of his reaction to the ordeal. "This wasn’t a hookup, just a friend."

