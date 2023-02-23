Leonardo DiCaprio Caught Leaving Hotel With 21-Year-Old Model Josie Redmond At 4AM

Early bird gets the worm? Leonardo DiCaprio may talk of wanting to change his reputation of only dating extremely young models, but his actions are proving otherwise!

The Oscar winning actor, 49, was caught leaving celebrity hotspot Chiltern Firehouse with model Josie Redmond at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22. DiCaprio reportedly tried — but failed — to keep a low profile while leaving the London restaurant and hotel alongside the 21-year-old American model.