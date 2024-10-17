Inside Liam Payne's Final Days: Singer Shared Vacation Photos From Argentina Before Falling to His Death
Liam Payne’s final days in Argentina seemed to be marked by relaxation, introspection and reconnecting with old friends.
The former One Direction star posted a series of photos on Snapchat on October 16, highlighting his time in Buenos Aires, just hours before the tragic news of his death.
In one photo, he lounged in a chair, joking about dressing up as Forrest Gump for Halloween.
Another image captured the picturesque surroundings of the place, accompanied by the caption, “Happy I got some time away [red heart emoji].”
However, the sense of calm was shattered just hours later when reports emerged that Payne had fallen from the third-floor balcony of his hotel, leading to his untimely death.
Authorities in Buenos Aires confirmed that he was found in the hotel’s inner courtyard, where he was pronounced dead. The sudden turn of events left fans and friends in shock.
Earlier in October, the "Teardrops" vocalist had traveled to Argentina to support his former bandmate Niall Horan at his concert.
In a video clip shared by a fan account on X, Payne spoke about reconnecting with Horan, saying, “I think we might just go and say hello. It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”
The "For You" crooner shared Snapchat photos of his time with Horan, documenting their reunion and moments of him supporting his former bandmate during the concert.
His girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, accompanied Payne for the first part of the trip before returning to Florida two days before the tragic event.
In a TikTok video shared before her departure, she expressed her eagerness to head back home despite her love for South America.
“We were supposed to be there for like 5 days, turned into two weeks. And, I was just like, I need to go home,” she explained. "Happy to be home. It's so relieving."
There was no indication of any tension or issues between her and Payne in the video, leaving many unanswered questions about the days leading up to his death.