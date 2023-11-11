Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Holding Hands During Intimate Dinner Date in Buenos Aires
An enchanting dinner date!
On Friday, November 10, Taylor Swift, 33, and Travis Kelce, 34, were spotted grabbing a meal alongside the pop star’s dad, Scott.
The trio ate in a private room at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires. The outing came after Swift had to cancel her Friday night show due to extreme weather.
An eyewitness spilled that the duo "looked so cute on their low-key date night" and "they also left holding hands."
They added that "the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out" and "Travis was beaming.”
The Chiefs tight end originally made the trip to Argentina to see his new lover’s concert and had stepped off a jet just hours before the pair were spotted on their date.
Despite it being the middle of football season, Kelce was able to make the trip, as the Kansas City Chiefs had their bye week.
On Friday, Swift announced to fans that she would have to postpone the show as the weather was "truly chaotic" and said putting on the concert would be "unsafe."
“I love a rain show, but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew,” she noted. The show was rescheduled for Sunday.
The couple’s outing came after a source spilled that Swift is head over heels for Kelce.
"Taylor promised herself she wouldn’t rush into her next relationship, but Travis has turned her world upside down," the insider told In Touch Weekly. "She’s all in."
Despite their busy schedules, the lovers have been making time for each other as much as they can.
"She’s considering flying home between her concerts so she can catch Travis’ game," they shared.
The source also claimed that Swift hopes to "spend Thanksgiving" with the athlete and his family.
"It would be incredibly hectic for her to come all the way home for a couple of days, but she’s a total romantic like that," the insider noted. "It helps that she has a private jet!"
Additionally, Kelce has apparently “promised” to spend Swift’s 34th birthday with her on December 13.
"He’s madly in love with her and can’t wait to show her how much," the insider divulged.
As OK! previously reported, this very public romance is something Swift is not used to, as her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn was mostly private.
"Taylor loves getting dressed up for fancy dates and shouting her support for her man from the rooftops," a separate source raved. "Joe hated being in the spotlight, so Taylor kept everything under the radar. She thought that suited her, but looking back, it’s just not who she is."
“Taylor wants to show her fans how happy she is with this hot new guy,” they added. “It’s all getting very serious very fast, but they’re loving every second.”
People reported on the couple's date.