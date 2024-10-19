Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'Devastated' and 'Hurt' Singer Hung Out With Prostitutes Hours Before His Tragic Death
Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was very upset to learn the late One Direction member, 31, reportedly invited escorts to his hotel hours before his tragic death.
“She just has heard about the prostitutes,” a source revealed on Friday, October 18. “She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it.”
The pal of Cassidy added that the news was “obviously a huge betrayal” for the blonde beauty, 25, noting that it “hurts a lot.”
“She hasn’t stopped crying,” the friend noted. “She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”
The confidante’s remarks came after Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The star was originally in the South American country with Cassidy, however, she went home two days before Payne’s passing.
Payne was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of his death. Sources recently told local Argentine news outlet La Nación that two 25-year-old prostitutes drank alcohol with Payne in his room before his death.
The two women told lead prosecutor Marcelo Roma that Payne had invited them to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel after they were called via an escort service.
The pair arrived at the hotel at 11:30 a.m. and drank with the star, however, they insisted they did not do drugs with the musician and he seemed “normal” at the time.
The girls did not leave the hotel until 4 p.m. because they got in a fight with Payne over payment for their services. Hotel guest Michael Fleischmann allegedly witnessed the “tense” fight over money.
He claimed to have heard Payne tell the prostitutes, “I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million, and I like to help people.”
By the time the “Night Changes” vocalist fell off the balcony, the women had left the premises.
Despite hiring the escorts, Payne has been in a relationship with Cassidy for two years. The pair allegedly got into an argument because Cassidy chose to leave Argentina early. Cassidy’s pal claimed Payne “begged” her to stay with him.
“He was really unhappy about that,” they stated. “He made sure she knew that.”
The insider said that the couple got into a “heated” exchange over Cassidy wanting to go home and the influencer then “took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket.”
Cassidy had apparently grown frustrated with Payne because he gave “no indication of when he’d be ready to leave.”
