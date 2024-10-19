or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy 'Devastated' and 'Hurt' Singer Hung Out With Prostitutes Hours Before His Tragic Death

Photo of Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne allegedly called escorts to his hotel before his death.

By:

Oct. 19 2024, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was very upset to learn the late One Direction member, 31, reportedly invited escorts to his hotel hours before his tragic death.

“She just has heard about the prostitutes,” a source revealed on Friday, October 18. “She knew nothing about that. She just said she has to wrap her mind around it.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy devastated hurt prostitutes death
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy dated for two years before his death on Wednesday, October 16.

Article continues below advertisement

The pal of Cassidy added that the news was “obviously a huge betrayal” for the blonde beauty, 25, noting that it “hurts a lot.”

“She hasn’t stopped crying,” the friend noted. “She’s devastated. She’s got a good support system around her, but this just went from bad to worse. She’s not OK.”

Article continues below advertisement

The confidante’s remarks came after Payne died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a third-story balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The star was originally in the South American country with Cassidy, however, she went home two days before Payne’s passing.

Payne was reportedly under the influence of drugs at the time of his death. Sources recently told local Argentine news outlet La Nación that two 25-year-old prostitutes drank alcohol with Payne in his room before his death.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy devastated hurt prostitutes death
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

According to a source, Kate Cassidy 'hasn’t stopped crying' since Liam Payne's passing.

Article continues below advertisement

The two women told lead prosecutor Marcelo Roma that Payne had invited them to the CasaSur Palermo Hotel after they were called via an escort service.

The pair arrived at the hotel at 11:30 a.m. and drank with the star, however, they insisted they did not do drugs with the musician and he seemed “normal” at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

The girls did not leave the hotel until 4 p.m. because they got in a fight with Payne over payment for their services. Hotel guest Michael Fleischmann allegedly witnessed the “tense” fight over money.

He claimed to have heard Payne tell the prostitutes, “I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million, and I like to help people.”

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy devastated hurt prostitutes death
Source: MEGA

According to the source, things went from 'bad to worse' after Kate Cassidy learned Liam Payne invited prostitutes to his hotel.

Article continues below advertisement

By the time the “Night Changes” vocalist fell off the balcony, the women had left the premises.

Despite hiring the escorts, Payne has been in a relationship with Cassidy for two years. The pair allegedly got into an argument because Cassidy chose to leave Argentina early. Cassidy’s pal claimed Payne “begged” her to stay with him.

Article continues below advertisement

“He was really unhappy about that,” they stated. “He made sure she knew that.”

The insider said that the couple got into a “heated” exchange over Cassidy wanting to go home and the influencer then “took things into her own hands and got herself a ticket.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne girlfriend kate cassidy devastated hurt prostitutes death
Source: @kateecass/Instagram

Kate Cassidy left Argentina two days before Liam Payne's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassidy had apparently grown frustrated with Payne because he gave “no indication of when he’d be ready to leave.”

The Post reported on Cassidy's pal's remarks.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.