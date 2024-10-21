Liam Payne's Sister Nicola 'Went Cold' After Finding Out About Singer's Death Online: 'I Wanted So Much for This to Be Untrue'
Liam Payne's sister Nicola revealed her initial reaction to finding out her brother had sadly died at the age of 31 on October 16.
“When I saw the news pop up on my phone that you had left us I went cold, I wanted to so much for this to be untrue,” Nicola wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 21. “I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong. You were truly too good for this earth, you are an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy. You have always shown kindness to everyone you met and it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”
Nicola said that though they don't have many pictures together, their family were his "biggest fans."
“Your talent alone puts you miles ahead, but also you being you," she continued, noting that Liam was "brilliant at everything" he did.
“Unfortunately this cruel world is always [too] quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you," she shared.
Nicola concluded the heartfelt message by saying she hopes her brother finds "peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as well as you have done in life."
"We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him," she said, referring to Payne's 7-year-old son whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.
Of course, fans immediately took to the comments section to send their love to Liam's family.
One person wrote, "Nicola I’m so sorry for your loss you guys are in my thoughts and prayers love yee all x x x," while another said, "This hurts my soul as a fan, I can't imagine how much it hurts as a sister. I send you my prayers to you and all the family xx."
A third person added: "So sorry for this terrible loss Nicola, so so so lucky to had you brother in my life, still can’t believe it and even put into words how I am feeling, we’re here for you 🖤."
As OK! previously reported, Liam fell off the balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16.
According to a source, the singer, who was open about his mental health struggles, "was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working.”