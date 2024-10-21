Liam Payne's Sister Nicola 'Went Cold' After Finding Out About Singer's Death Online: 'I Wanted So Much for This to Be Untrue'

“Unfortunately this cruel world is always [too] quick to judge someone from a few 5 second clips, they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you," she shared.

Nicola concluded the heartfelt message by saying she hopes her brother finds "peace up there and that you'll continue to look after us all as well as you have done in life."

"We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him," she said, referring to Payne's 7-year-old son whom he shares with ex Cheryl Cole.