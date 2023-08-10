Zendaya Visits Angus Cloud Memorial Mural 1 Week After 'Euphoria' Star's Sudden Death: See the Artwork

When Cloud's mother originally announced the tragedy, she explained her son was in the midst of a rough patch mentally, as his father had suddenly passed recently. However, she clarified that though "social media posts have suggested his death was intentional ... I want you to know that is not the case."

"I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one," she recalled in a Facebook update. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially."