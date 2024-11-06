'Suck My D---': Lili Reinhart Ridicules Trump Supporter as Actress Expresses Heartbreak for President-Elect's Sexual Assault Accusers
Lili Reinhart isn't in the mood to deal with haters after Donald Trump was declared the projected winner of the 2024 presidential election.
The Riverdale actress took to social media shortly after midnight on Wednesday, November 6, to share her distraught reaction to Vice President Kamala Harris losing the race to the White House.
"I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser," Reinhart expressed regarding the at least 26 females who have accused the president-elect of raping, kissing and touching them without consent since as far back as the 1970s.
"My heart absolutely breaks for these women," she continued before speaking to the alleged victims directly, stating: "I believe you, and I am so sorry."
Reinhart's remarks triggered Trump supporters to berate her in response to her post, with one critic complaining, "Lili, you're a great actor, stay only acting. Stay out of politics."
The Look Both Ways star didn't plan on listening to the troll, as she clapped back: "Suck my d---."
Reinhart then brought the conversation over to Instagram, where she further called out supporters for putting a "rapist" in office.
"The Trump bots on Twitter are loving me. You can keep defending the CONVICTED rapist and call it fake news," she declared.
Reinhart concluded: "I will always believe these women."
In what was predicted to be an extremely close race, Trump came out on top in both the popular and electoral votes upon the closing of polls on Tuesday, November 5.
In May 2023, Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll after publicly denying her accusations.
The journalist claimed she was sexually assaulted by Trump at a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in New York City in 1996.
Carroll was awarded $5 million as a result of the May 2023 outcome, and was later given an additional $83.3 million in damages this past January after a judge declared her reputation was negatively impacted by Trump calling her a "liar" in response to her accusations of sexual assault.
After the Associated Press announced Trump's projected victory, the controversial Republican leader addressed the nation from his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida.
"This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal," he said at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Trump continued: "We're going to help our country here. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country and we've made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible."