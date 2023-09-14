OK Magazine
'My Trust Has Been Betrayed': Lindsay Hubbard Is 'Still Processing Heartbreaking' and 'Humiliating' Carl Radke Split

lindsayhubbard carl radke
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Lindsay Hubbard finally spoke out about the traumatic end to her engagement to Carl Radke.

The Summer House star took to Instagram on Thursday, September 14, to finally address her costar calling off their romance after he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him one year ago.

lindsayhubbard carlradke
Source: mega

Lindsay Hubbard finally addressed her 'heartbreaking' split from Carl Radke.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," Hubbard said while referring to her long history with the Loverboy co-founder.

The PR specialist went on to note that the days since the break up have been "the most heartbreaking and emotional" of her 37 years on earth.

lindsay carl bravo
Source: bravo

Carl Radke ended his engagement to Lindsay Hubbard in August.

"My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all – with no answers or closure on why," she continued of Radke — whom she began dating in 2019 — ending their relationship.

"I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," Hubbard noted.

lindsay carl bravo pp
Source: bravo

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke began dating in 2019.

The blonde beauty made it clear that the split was "not my decision" and did "not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first."

"I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout," Hubbard — who noted she was "still grieving" and "trying to process all that has happened" — wrote.

Source: OK!

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through," she concluded in the update.

