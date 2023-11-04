OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Summer House
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Admits Lindsay Hubbard Split Was 'Harder' Than His Brother's Death

carl radke
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 4 2023, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Carl Radke finally revealed the details of he and Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard’s shocking split.

The couple called it quits in August after getting engaged the year before. While the drama was caught on camera, Radke had not spoken much about how their relationship fell apart.

Article continues below advertisement
carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard star on 'Summer House.'

However, Radke broke his silence while speaking to interviewers at Bravocon.

“Its been a very emotional couple months but I’ve had to remind myself I am really honored to be a part of Bravo,” he began the conversation. “I wanted to come out here and move forward, rip the Band-Aid off in a way. I haven’t spoken at all really because of not only the pain but trying to process privately and work through and understand some of the nuances of what went down.”

Article continues below advertisement

The reality TV star then compared this difficult time in his life to the death of his older brother, Curtis, who passed in 2020 after battling mental health issues and addiction.

“This has been harder than literally my brother passing away, I’m not kidding,” he claimed. “The emotional side and also like fall out that's been for two months. I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful but they will understand how the conversation and decision came to that, where I felt like I needed to say that to Lindsay that 'I’m not sure this is right.'”

carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard got engaged in August 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Because the footage of the split has yet to be released, the interviewer then asked Radke, what he wants the fans to know about their breakup considering not much has been spilled.

I didn’t cheat, I did not have an affair. I did not call producers to set the cameras up, I do not make those decisions,” he said, defending himself.

carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard called off their engagement in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

“I tried to show up for Lindsay everyday of our relationship, love her and support her. I don’t take sanctity of an engagement or marriage lightly whatsoever. We’d been working on our relationship. We had been in couples therapy since November 2022. We had core foundational things that needed to be worked on, different attachment styles, different traumas,” he explained of the about two year romance.

MORE ON:
Summer House
carl radke
Source: MEGA

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard were together for about two years before split.

Article continues below advertisement

Radke then recalled how he approached revealing to Hubbard that he did not think they should get married.

Calling off a wedding is one of the hardest things you have to do and I did not walk into that room saying ‘I’m done here,’” he explained.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“I walked in because I felt like I needed to share ‘in this moment I don’t know if this feels right.’ And that’s a very emotional and difficult thing to say to someone you love and care about,” he added.

Access interviewed Radke.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.