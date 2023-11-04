'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Admits Lindsay Hubbard Split Was 'Harder' Than His Brother's Death
Carl Radke finally revealed the details of he and Summer House costar Lindsay Hubbard’s shocking split.
The couple called it quits in August after getting engaged the year before. While the drama was caught on camera, Radke had not spoken much about how their relationship fell apart.
However, Radke broke his silence while speaking to interviewers at Bravocon.
“Its been a very emotional couple months but I’ve had to remind myself I am really honored to be a part of Bravo,” he began the conversation. “I wanted to come out here and move forward, rip the Band-Aid off in a way. I haven’t spoken at all really because of not only the pain but trying to process privately and work through and understand some of the nuances of what went down.”
The reality TV star then compared this difficult time in his life to the death of his older brother, Curtis, who passed in 2020 after battling mental health issues and addiction.
“This has been harder than literally my brother passing away, I’m not kidding,” he claimed. “The emotional side and also like fall out that's been for two months. I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful but they will understand how the conversation and decision came to that, where I felt like I needed to say that to Lindsay that 'I’m not sure this is right.'”
Because the footage of the split has yet to be released, the interviewer then asked Radke, what he wants the fans to know about their breakup considering not much has been spilled.
“I didn’t cheat, I did not have an affair. I did not call producers to set the cameras up, I do not make those decisions,” he said, defending himself.
“I tried to show up for Lindsay everyday of our relationship, love her and support her. I don’t take sanctity of an engagement or marriage lightly whatsoever. We’d been working on our relationship. We had been in couples therapy since November 2022. We had core foundational things that needed to be worked on, different attachment styles, different traumas,” he explained of the about two year romance.
Radke then recalled how he approached revealing to Hubbard that he did not think they should get married.
“Calling off a wedding is one of the hardest things you have to do and I did not walk into that room saying ‘I’m done here,’” he explained.
“I walked in because I felt like I needed to share ‘in this moment I don’t know if this feels right.’ And that’s a very emotional and difficult thing to say to someone you love and care about,” he added.
Access interviewed Radke.