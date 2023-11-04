'Summer House' Star Carl Radke Admits Lindsay Hubbard Split Was 'Harder' Than His Brother's Death

The reality TV star then compared this difficult time in his life to the death of his older brother, Curtis, who passed in 2020 after battling mental health issues and addiction.

“This has been harder than literally my brother passing away, I’m not kidding,” he claimed. “The emotional side and also like fall out that's been for two months. I’m just optimistic that people will see this season, it’s going to be painful but they will understand how the conversation and decision came to that, where I felt like I needed to say that to Lindsay that 'I’m not sure this is right.'”