Shots Fired: Lindsie Chrisley Majorly Shades Ex-Husband With Debut of New Boyfriend: 'Who Knew You Could Be Loved This Way'
Lindsie Chrisley has found her Prince Charming.
The Chrisley Knows Best star debuted the new man in her life on Wednesday, July 26, showing glimpses of their loved-up trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
While detailing their sweet escape, Chrisley, 33, emphasized how important this trip was to her, as well as how lucky she feels to have found her boyfriend, Trent.
"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got married," she penned in part via Instagram, referring to her former marriage to Will Campbell. "I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds."
The mother-of-one — who shares son Jackson with her ex-husband — appeared to then throw direct shade at Campbell while praising her handsome hunk.
"I’ve found a man that will carry my bag when it’s too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way," she praised. "Forever grateful, I love you Trent."
A source has since squealed that the reality star is "happier than she's ever been."
"I think this is it," they teased. "Since her divorce from Will, I think this is the first time she'd consider remarrying."
"The Southern Tea" podcast host first hinted at her newfound romance last month. When pressed about when she would "hard launch" her new love during an Instagram Q+A, she replied: "Just know that I have a boyfriend."
The revelation was shared alongside a photo of Trent, who had not yet been named, touching her leg poolside. "For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it's [my ex-husband] Will (who's also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [Thomas Mollura], it's not," she continued via social media. "Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."
Chrisley and Campbell finalized their divorce in 2021 following nine years of marriage. She went on to date Mollura, but they broke up in October 2022.
People spoke to the source about Chrisley's new relationship.