Shots Fired: Lindsie Chrisley Majorly Shades Ex-Husband With Debut of New Boyfriend: 'Who Knew You Could Be Loved This Way'

While detailing their sweet escape, Chrisley, 33, emphasized how important this trip was to her, as well as how lucky she feels to have found her boyfriend, Trent.

"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It’s where I got married," she penned in part via Instagram, referring to her former marriage to Will Campbell. "I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right. I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds."