Lindsie Chrisley Gets Flirty in Tiny Bikini after Addressing Sibling Feud
Lindsie Chrisley is feeling herself! The Chrisley Knows Best star is making the most of the summer sunshine, working on her tan while relaxing with her son, Jackson Campbell.
On Wednesday, July 5, the mother-of-one posted a sizzling thirst trap to Instagram of herself rocking a tiny orange bikini. Posing for the mirror selfie, Lindsie’s toned tummy and chest were on full display.
The mother-son duo’s fun day together consisted of some quality beach time, where the blonde beauty opted to stay on the shore while her son — whom she shares with Will Campbell — played in the waves.
Despite being on the peaceful beach, Lindsie admitted to her Instagram followers that her mind was anything but at ease.
“Thinking a lot today and have an anxious mind,” Lindsie wrote on her Instagram Story showcasing her tanned legs at the beach. “When you’re waiting… One of the scariest prayers you can pray is that God would bring you what’s best for you.”
Advising, “You might have to wait,” Lindsie insisted: “You have to keep trusting him when things make zero sense. But God knows what he’s doing.”
Though it’s unclear what exactly Lindsie had on her mind, it could have something to do with her famous family and their recent headline-making drama.
Aside from dealing with Todd and Julie Chrisley beginning their combined 19-year prison sentence at the start of this year for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie also got into a row with her famous siblings.
Lindsie addressed the argument in late June, admitting of sister Savannah, 25, as well as brothers Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, “Well, since I’m being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn’t want to deal with it.”
However, Lindsie emphasized that while she no longer follows her siblings on social media, there’s “no drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."
This wasn't the first time the daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry removed herself from family drama, as she opted out of spending the holiday season with her convicted parents after their November 2022 prison sentencing because she "didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense.”