Matthew Perry's L.A. Mansion Sells for $8.5 Million 1 Year After 'Friends' Star Died in Backyard Hot Tub

Photo of Matthew Perry.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died in the hot tub in the backyard of the property.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Matthew Perry’s L.A. mansion is now where Anita Verma-Lallian calls home.

According to a report, the businesswoman purchased the Pacific Palisades abode nearly one year after the actor died on the property on October 28, 2023. Verma-Lallian spent $8.5 million on the four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot, mid-century modern property, which Perry bought for $6 million in 2020.

matthew perry la mansion sells million year died backyard hot tub
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry died from the 'acute effects of ketamine' in the hot tub of the home.

Verma-Lallian was represented by Brooke Elliott Laurinkus of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California and paid for the home through a trust.

As OK! previously reported, Perry died from the “acute effects of ketamine” in the hot tub in the property’s backyard.

Though the death was deemed accidental, those who provided and administered the ketamine were charged for their involvement in the Friends star’s death.

Five individuals were deemed responsible, including Perry’s longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, who allegedly gave him the dose of ketamine that killed him, as well as two doctors who sold the controlled substance to the actor.

matthew perry la mansion sells million year died backyard hot tub
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry originally purchased the home for $6 million in 2020.

In early October, California doctor Mark Chavez pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute ketamine to Perry.

Though he arranged a plea deal, the physician is facing up to 10 years behind bars. He will remain out of prison on bond, though he can no longer practice medicine.

Chavez confessed to selling ketamine to Dr. Salvador Plasencia — who was also charged in Perry’s passing. Plasencia then sold the drug to Iwamasa.

Text messages between Chavaz and Plasencia made fun of Perry for purchasing the drug at a high price, as one exchange read, "How much this moron will pay.”

MORE ON:
Matthew Perry

matthew perry la mansion sells million year died backyard hot tub
Source: MEGA

Anita Verma-Lallian bought the home through a trust.

Court documents explained that Chavez obtained the drugs by "writing a fraudulent prescription in a patient’s name without her knowledge or consent and lied to wholesale ketamine distributors to buy additional vials of liquid ketamine that Chavez intended to sell to Plasencia for distribution to Perry."

The former doctor’s attorney said he was "incredibly remorseful" of his actions.

The advancements in the case come as the first anniversary of Perry’s passing approaches. In a recent interview, the celeb’s stepdad, Keith Morrison, reflected on his tragic death.

"When [Matthew] suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking,” the 77-year-old shared with Hello! Canada. “Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it’s shattering. What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful.”

matthew perry la mansion sells million year died backyard hot tub
Source: MEGA

Matthew Perry was famous for his role as Chandler Bing on 'Friends.'

Keith mentioned how he and daughter Caitlin Morrison are working on The Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, as Matthew would have wanted to be remembered for “doing something to help people suffering from addiction.”

The Los Angeles Times reported on the sale of Matthew's home.

