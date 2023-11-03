'Priscilla' Shocker: Lisa Marie Presley Slammed Director Sofia Coppola for Depicting Elvis as a 'Predator' Prior to Her Untimely Death
Lisa Marie Presley was outright disturbed by Sofia Coppola's script for Priscilla prior to her passing back in January.
On September 2, 2022, the sole child of Elvis Presley sent shocking emails to the director of her mother Priscilla Presley's self-named film after she was left furious by Coppola's depiction of the King of Rock and Roll, as the film highlighted the early stages of his relationship with businesswoman when she was just 14 years old and the beloved musician was 24.
"My father only comes across as a predator and manipulative," Lisa Marie wrote in a lengthy chain of emails to Sofia, which was obtained by a news publication. "As his daughter, I don’t read this and see any of my father in this character. I don’t read this and see my mother’s perspective of my father. I read this and see your shockingly vengeful and contemptuous perspective and I don’t understand why?"
The messages were sent four months before Lisa Marie unexpectedly died after suffering cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home, though the famous offspring was prepared to go to war against the film prior to her sudden loss of life at age 54.
"I will be forced to be in a position where I will have to openly say how I feel about the film and go against you, my mother and this film publicly," Lisa Marie warned the filmmaker, 52.
In response to the emails, Sofia seemed to slightly brush off Lisa Marie's concerns, reportedly writing back: "I hope that when you see the final film you will feel differently, and understand I’m taking great care in honoring your mother, while also presenting your father with sensitivity and complexity."
Though outraged, Lisa Marie didn't put the blame on Priscilla, as she even defended her during the passion-filled emails sent to Sofia, four months before she died.
The "Lights Out" singer penned: "I am worried that my mother isn’t seeing the nuance here or realizing the way in which Elvis will be perceived when this movie comes out. I feel protective over my mother who has spent her whole life elevating my father’s legacy. I am worried she doesn’t understand the intentions behind this film or the outcome it will have."
"I would think of all people that you would understand how this would feel," Lisa Marie added, referring to Sofia's famous father, The Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola. "Why are you coming for my Dad and my family?"
"Sofia there is one more thing I’d like to add," she continued before explaining a conversation she was forced to have with one of her 14-year-old twin daughters Harper Lockwood, who had been sent a trade announcement about the start of Priscilla's production.
"I had to explain that we are going to have to endure another hit in our lives. That there is going to be a movie about her grandfather that is going to try to make him look really, really bad but it’s not true. I had to explain that her beloved grandmother is supporting it," she noted.
"These two little girls have been through so much in the past 7 years, enduring my divorce and horrific custody battle and then losing their brother," Lisa Marie detailed regarding her bitter split from Harper's father, Michael Lockwood, as well as the loss of her and her ex-husband Danny Keough's son, Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020. "We’ve all been drowning."
Lisa Marie proceeded to praise the award-winning 2022 film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann, as a "break from suffering and a ray of light that hit us last year … it made them so proud and honored to be his granddaughters. It made them feel blessed for a moment and less cursed in life. It made us all so proud because it was a true depiction of who he really was."
Concluding her multitude of messages, Lisa Marie reiterated her lack of understanding toward why Sofia felt the "need to attempt to take my father down on the heels of such an incredible film using the excuse that you are trying to tell my mother’s story, but from your very dark and jaded reality."
