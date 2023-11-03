'Priscilla' Shocker: Lisa Marie Presley Slammed Director Sofia Coppola for Depicting Elvis as a 'Predator' Prior to Her Untimely Death

Lisa Marie Presley was outright disturbed by Sofia Coppola's script for Priscilla prior to her passing back in January.

On September 2, 2022, the sole child of Elvis Presley sent shocking emails to the director of her mother Priscilla Presley's self-named film after she was left furious by Coppola's depiction of the King of Rock and Roll, as the film highlighted the early stages of his relationship with businesswoman when she was just 14 years old and the beloved musician was 24.