Lisa Rinna Receives Mixed Reactions After Baring It All in Racy New Year's Photo

Many followers flocked to the comments section to slam the Bravolebrity for the risqué selfie.

"Girl, nobody needs to see your nude body for the 600th time," one user wrote, while second called the picture "embarrassing" and a third chimed in, "Noooo 😢 I love her but that's just ridiculous."

"You know, I'm all about body positivity and building a woman up," another fan penned. "But I honestly don't think we need to share EVERYTHING with everyone....."