Lisa Rinna Receives Mixed Reactions After Baring It All in Racy New Year's Photo
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna got mixed reactions after sharing a fully nude throwback photo to her Instagram.
"HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024! STARTING IT OFF FRESH 🌼🎉🥳🎊🥂," she captioned a snapshot of herself standing in front of a mirror with no clothing on and only animated emojis that just barely covered her private areas.
Many followers flocked to the comments section to slam the Bravolebrity for the risqué selfie.
"Girl, nobody needs to see your nude body for the 600th time," one user wrote, while second called the picture "embarrassing" and a third chimed in, "Noooo 😢 I love her but that's just ridiculous."
"You know, I'm all about body positivity and building a woman up," another fan penned. "But I honestly don't think we need to share EVERYTHING with everyone....."
However, others spoke up to defend the 60-year-old for being proud of her body.
"It's horribly sad the amount of women verbally beating down one of our own who ACTUALLY FEELA GOOD IN HER OWN SKIN??!?!!" one fan said. "THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!!! I WANT EVERY SINGLE WOMAN TO FEEL THAT GOOD ABOUT THEMSELVES! GO RINNA GO!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU!"
"Yall. She's not embarrassed," another agreed. "Her children are grown. Her husband doesn't mind. This is her thing lol."
"Iconic 🥰 happy new year Lisa. I hope to see you on tv a lot," a separate Rinna fan gushed. "Whatever I go through in life seeing you make me happy . You are a national pop culture treasure 🥰."
As OK! previously reported, Rinna shared the same snap in July 2023.
"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," she wrote in the caption, referencing Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character.
However, the reality star earned less than positive reactions. One critic called her "thirsty" and another said she should "have some dignity."
"She wants so much attention it's weird. She looks amazing, but Jesus," another said, and a fourth claimed, "Okay, take them, but you don't have to post them."
Meanwhile, others praised her for her confidence and told her she was "looking hot" at 60 years old. "Get it, girl!" they added.