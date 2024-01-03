OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lisa Rinna
OK LogoNEWS

Lisa Rinna Receives Mixed Reactions After Baring It All in Racy New Year's Photo

lisa rinna receives mixed reactions racy new years photopp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 2 2024, Published 7:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna got mixed reactions after sharing a fully nude throwback photo to her Instagram.

"HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024! STARTING IT OFF FRESH 🌼🎉🥳🎊🥂," she captioned a snapshot of herself standing in front of a mirror with no clothing on and only animated emojis that just barely covered her private areas.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna receives mixed reactions racy new years photo
Source: @lisarinna/instagram

Lisa Rinna shared a throwback photo of herself with no clothes on.

Many followers flocked to the comments section to slam the Bravolebrity for the risqué selfie.

"Girl, nobody needs to see your nude body for the 600th time," one user wrote, while second called the picture "embarrassing" and a third chimed in, "Noooo 😢 I love her but that's just ridiculous."

"You know, I'm all about body positivity and building a woman up," another fan penned. "But I honestly don't think we need to share EVERYTHING with everyone....."

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna receives mixed reactions racy new years photo
Source: mega

Rinna caught backlash for the racy snapshot.

However, others spoke up to defend the 60-year-old for being proud of her body.

"It's horribly sad the amount of women verbally beating down one of our own who ACTUALLY FEELA GOOD IN HER OWN SKIN??!?!!" one fan said. "THIS IS WHAT WE WANT!!! I WANT EVERY SINGLE WOMAN TO FEEL THAT GOOD ABOUT THEMSELVES! GO RINNA GO!!!! SO PROUD OF YOU!"

"Yall. She's not embarrassed," another agreed. "Her children are grown. Her husband doesn't mind. This is her thing lol."

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna receives mixed reactions racy new years photo
Source: mega

Rinna is married to 72-year-old actor Harry Hamlin.

MORE ON:
Lisa Rinna

"Iconic 🥰 happy new year Lisa. I hope to see you on tv a lot," a separate Rinna fan gushed. "Whatever I go through in life seeing you make me happy . You are a national pop culture treasure 🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
lisa rinna nude selfie
Source: @lisarinna/instagram

Rinna shared the same selfie in July 2023.

As OK! previously reported, Rinna shared the same snap in July 2023.

"Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. Ok, Moira," she wrote in the caption, referencing Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

However, the reality star earned less than positive reactions. One critic called her "thirsty" and another said she should "have some dignity."

"She wants so much attention it's weird. She looks amazing, but Jesus," another said, and a fourth claimed, "Okay, take them, but you don't have to post them."

Meanwhile, others praised her for her confidence and told her she was "looking hot" at 60 years old. "Get it, girl!" they added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.