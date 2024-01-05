Tom Sandoval Trolls Shuttered Bakery After They Sold Items With 'Negative' Messages About Him
Tom Sandoval has a new enemy ..... a shuttered bakery!
The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star, 40, took to the comments section of Los Angeles bakery Sweet Lady Jane's closing announcement on Instagram to slam them for selling items with "negative" messages about him in the fallout of Scandoval.
"After 35 years we are closing our doors. Our last day of business was December 31, 2023. We did not come to this decision lightly nor quickly. While the support and loyalty of our customers has been strong, sales are not enough to continue doing business in the state of California, allowing us to service our lease obligations and pay our treasured employees a living wage without passing those costs directly on to you," the small business wrote in part.
Former cast member Billie Lee tagged Sandoval below the post, writing, "Karma?!"
The Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman penned, "I never had a cake by @sweetladyjanecakeshop that wasn’t super dried out. Maybe people started to catch on?"
"Also, to charge $$$ selling cakes using my name in negative sangs [sic] on it really hurt my feelings, and almost pushed me over the edge. Good riddance ✌🏼," he continued.
After it was revealed Sandoval had been cheating on his former girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Raquel Leviss, the small business made cakes with sayings such as "Sandoval's a Liar."
As OK! previously reported, the former beauty queen, 28, recently opened up about her affair with the rocker and how she deeply regrets signing on for Season 10 of the Bravo series soon after breaking off her engagement to James Kennedy.
"I already made a mistake by returning to season 10. Looking back at that season, I was at my lowest of lows. Filming Vanderpump Rules after breaking off an engagement with James that was my first mistake because I should've taken the time to heal and find a therapist," she explained in a preview for her upcoming podcast.
"I was drinking a ton season 10. This is not an excuse. I'm just, point blank, I was not in a good mental space. In knowing that, I'm learning from my mistakes," Leviss said of her romance with Sandoval. "The story I would tell myself about our relationship that we had, it seemed so special and it seemed so real, but when you look at the cold, hard facts and write them down on a piece of paper and see all of those red flags clear as day, that will break you out of your denial."