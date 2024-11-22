Lizzo Shocks Fans by Showing Off Her Slim Figure While Rocking Milkmaid Braids: 'You Are Snatched!'
Is that you, Lizzo?
The singer, 36, showed off her weight-loss progress in a series of new photos, posted to Instagram on Friday, November 22.
"Last night I wore milkmaid braids 😝," the star captioned a series of snaps of her in a car, sporting a white flowy top, which she paired with denim bottoms.
Of course, fans couldn't get over her new look. One person wrote, "Yo Lizzie lost mad weight 😮," while another said, "So beautiful. You have worked so hard."
A third person added, "Wait wait wait don't get to skinny now!!!" while another said, "Lizzo!!! You are snatched!"
In another video, she shared more details about her car ride with her mom, writing, "My mom stole my hairstyle & ate me up 😫."
As OK! previously reported, Lizzo has been showing off her physique. On November 12, she even made fun of Ozempic users after insisting she shed weight through weight training and adjusting her eating habits.
"Holding life like an Ozempic pen.. 😝," Lizzo quipped alongside a series of images of her in an outdoor shower.
Lizzo's caption came in response to retired NFL star Antonio Brown, who shaded the brunette babe for holding her pen a certain way in a video shared to Instagram following the 2024 presidential election.
"She hold the pen like she hold her Ozempic shot," Brown said via X (formerly named Twitter) of Lizzo — who filmed herself writing "sending love to everyone in the world" on a white piece of paper.
Many users praised Lizzo for not hopping on the trend of using drugs to help lose weight.
"I used to weigh 400 [pounds] and you can [definitely] tell the difference when it’s natural and when it ain’t 😍✨," one person declared, as another exclaimed: "What I don’t understand is why [people] think that you can’t lose weight naturally. I remember my cousin saying it to me when I lost weight first thing he said was weight-loss surgery! Whatever she’s doing she looks good 👏👏. Give her a break!"
"My Girl‼️ Talk your s--- Lizzo, cause they not about to keeping playing in your face‼️😍🔥," a third fan added, while a fourth admirer praised, "You better clap back at Antonio Brown 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😂. This is why I love you 🫶🏽. Always been fine 😍!"
Lizzo was also recently praised for donning a tight red bodysuit.
“Total transformation 🙌,” one person penned, while another added, “OMGGGG A GIRL IS LOOKING SNATCHED 😍❤️🔥.”
A third shared, “U look amazingggggg!!!!” while a fourth added, “Lizzo. I am extremely proud of you. Keep going, pretty lady. Love you. 🤎🤎🇯🇲.”