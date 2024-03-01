'Love Is Blind' Star Jessica Vestal Hints She's Dating Another Cast Member — But Duo Won't Go Public Until They 'Sort Things Out'
Did Jessica Vestal find Mr. Right on Love Is Blind after all?
Though the brunette beauty didn't get engaged on Season 6 of the Netflix series, she revealed during her recent appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast that she may be dating another cast member.
During the chat, Vestal was asked if there was anyone in the pods she "would have gone for now, looking back?"
"Maybe. I can’t say," she told host Nick Viall with a smile. "I’m still trying to sort certain things out right now."
"I had another strong connection. You could probably use context clues if you look at the cast, but I’m not saying any names because I’m still trying to sort some things out," the mom-of-one explained. "I’ve learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with things like that until I know."
Vestal insisted that fans may know who she's referring to soon enough, sharing, "Believe me, the world will be sick of me when I’m dating someone, it’s going to be so in everyone’s face. I’m going to be so public and so proud of it, you will know."
The executive assistant didn't say whether the man in question was costar Jimmy Presnell, whom she gave her heart to in the pods — though he ultimately decided to propose to Chelsea Griffin Appiah instead.
Vestal admitted that after coming face to face with Presnell, "appearance-wise, he’s not what I would typically go for."
She shared the physical characteristics she does prefer, admitting, "I have a super specific type, actually, like, extremely tall. At least 6’2, because most of my exes are, like, 6’4, 6’5."
The reality star also likes a beard and "tattoos — like a sleeve — but if they don’t have that, I might be OK with tall, dark and handsome."
Vestal will likely have to wait until the Wednesday, March 13, reunion episode to spill the tea, as the Season 6 finale – which will reveal if engaged couples actually tie the knot — doesn't hit Netflix until Wednesday, March 6.
After listening to the interview, some fans on social media guessed she could be seeing Trevor Sova since he's tall and has a beard. However, others pointed out that Vestal was seen with Johnny McIntyre at LAX airport on the morning of Sunday, February 25.
In scenes shown on this season, McIntyre and Vestal didn't interact much with each other, and the former wound up proposing to Amy Cortés. Cortés wasn't seen at the airport with her costars, though TMZ reported Vestal and McIntyre didn't show any PDA during the outing.