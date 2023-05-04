Drew Afualo Is Using Her Social Media Platform to Advocate for Samoan Representation
Drew Afualo is on a mission to build her media empire and represent her community while doing it. The TikTok star built her massive following online by using humor as a catalyst for conversations surrounding systems of oppression.
"We're all raised in a patriarchal world, but men especially, who go through life unchecked in any facet need to be held accountable for their actions, and if not they can experience a consequence like me," the media personality exclusively tells OK!. "I think the only thing that misogynistic men respond to is shame and humiliation.
As she expands her portfolio, the podcaster has partnered with rum brand Captain Morgan to introduce fans to their newest flavor. "It's exciting to be working with Captain Morgan. They were actually one of the first brands to ever work with me when I first got a platform," Afualo shared. "It feels really full circle now that we're partnered together to promote their original spiced rum just now. It's enhanced with real Madagascar vanilla."
During their collaboration, Afualo will host Captain Morgan's Battle of the Badtenders where rum drinkers can submit their best bad cocktail recipe. The winner will win $10,000 and meet the influencer in person to refine their bartending skills.
When discussing her work with Captain Morgan, she doesn't ignore the importance of being a Polynesian woman with a global impact.
"I never saw myself in mainstream media specifically. People like [Dwayne] The Rock [Johnson] are like it, so that was like the only real representation I had," the social media star admits.
"I've seen what Samoan people are capable of outside of athleticism. Like they're just they're so incredibly talented, singers and dancers and they're funny and smart and loving," she adds. "Now is an opportunity for me to be able to use my platform for my own people in a way that's not stereotypical."