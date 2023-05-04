Drew Afualo Is Using Her Social Media Platform to Advocate for Samoan Representation

Drew Afualo is on a mission to build her media empire and represent her community while doing it. The TikTok star built her massive following online by using humor as a catalyst for conversations surrounding systems of oppression.

"We're all raised in a patriarchal world, but men especially, who go through life unchecked in any facet need to be held accountable for their actions, and if not they can experience a consequence like me," the media personality exclusively tells OK!. "I think the only thing that misogynistic men respond to is shame and humiliation.