Luann de Lesseps 'Appreciates' Olivier Sarkozy Is 'Worldly and Successful at What He Does': 'The Conversation Is Always Stimulating'
Luann de Lesseps seems to be enjoying her time with Olivier Sarkozy!
According to insiders close to The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, she's been having fun getting to know Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband, 54.
"Luann’s a huge flirt," a source spilled about de Lesseps after the two were seen on a date. "She likes to have a good time, and it certainly looked like she was doing just that with Olivier."
"They’ve known each other socially for a while and share many friends," the insider explained of their connection. "She’s single, he’s single, the timing was right."
"She appreciates that he’s worldly and successful at what he does," the source added of the banker. “He’s also cultured, knows quite a bit about art and literature and theater, so the conversation is always stimulating."
As OK! previously reported, Sarkozy finalized his divorce from the fashion designer, 37, in 2021 after getting married in 2015.
The former couple's split was a tumultuous one, with Olsen claiming through her lawyers that her former spouse made her vacate their shared property in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she claimed in court documents.
"She is outraged by Olivier's antics," an insider claimed of the former child star a few years ago. "Mary-Kate knows this could get a lot uglier before it gets better, but she's determined to get on with her life and finally put this nightmare behind her."
As for the Bravo star, she's been open and honest with reality television audiences about her dating life. In fact, as de Lesseps exclusively told OK!, while she and Sonja Morgan were filming Crappie Lake, they made sure to get out there and play the field.
"The guys with these big monster trucks invited us for dinner, and we said, 'Let's go to a restaurant!' And they said, 'Well, we don't go to restaurants.' And we're like, 'OK, well, we're going to a restaurant tonight!'" de Lesseps said of dating in rural Illinois.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They show up after being covered in dirt the whole day," the "Chic C'est La Vie" vocalist recalled. "They show up in button-down shirts, and I said, 'Wow! You guys clean up really well!' and he goes, 'Well, I wear these shirts for church, for funerals, and court!'"
Star spoke with sources close with de Lesseps.