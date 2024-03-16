Luann de Lesseps 'Appreciates' Olivier Sarkozy Is 'Worldly and Successful at What He Does': 'The Conversation Is Always Stimulating'

"Luann’s a huge flirt," a source spilled about de Lesseps after the two were seen on a date. "She likes to have a good time, and it certainly looked like she was doing just that with Olivier."

"They’ve known each other socially for a while and share many friends," the insider explained of their connection. "She’s single, he’s single, the timing was right."

"She appreciates that he’s worldly and successful at what he does," the source added of the banker. “He’s also cultured, knows quite a bit about art and literature and theater, so the conversation is always stimulating."