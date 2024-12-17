Luigi Mangione Was 'Very Concerned' About Online Pornography, Feared Technology Would 'Take People's Agency Away,' Friend Claims
The man accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was allegedly fearful of the effects video games, pornography and social media were having on society.
Gurwinder Bhogal, a writer who briefly became friends with Luigi Mangione, claimed they discussed his worries over several video chats before the 26-year-old suddenly disappeared.
"He was very concerned with things like online p---. He believed a lot of men were not going out and meeting women because they were addicted to p---," Bhogal told a news outlet.
He said Mangione was also "really concerned" about video games for similar reasons. He reportedly theorized people would stop prioritizing accomplishments in the "real world" because they could get their "dopamine hits" from gaming.
The writer further claimed Mangione feared social media and other technology "was going to take people’s agency away."
"He actually believed that this was already happening," Bhogal added before noting the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski, had similar beliefs — which is reportedly what caused Mangione to become "interested" in Kaczynski’s work.
Finally, Bhogal alleged Mangione spoke with him about his "frustrations" revolving around the "really expensive" healthcare system in the United States, according to CNN.
"I told him about the NHS (National Health Service) because here in the UK we have a free health care system," the writer explained. "And he kind of seemed to idolize the UK’s health care system."
As OK! previously reported, Mangione was charged with Thompson's murder days after the high-profile insurance exec was shot in the back outside of a Hilton hotel in NYC earlier this month.
Mangione was detained on Monday, December 9, after a tipster told cops in Pennsylvania they'd seen a man matching the suspect's description at a local McDonald's. It's been reported the 26-year-old had a similar gun as the one used in the murder, as well as fake identification, a notebook and a manifesto that appeared to implicate him in the crime.
"A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap," the manifesto read. "It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it."