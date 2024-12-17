As OK! previously reported, Mangione was charged with Thompson's murder days after the high-profile insurance exec was shot in the back outside of a Hilton hotel in NYC earlier this month.

Mangione was detained on Monday, December 9, after a tipster told cops in Pennsylvania they'd seen a man matching the suspect's description at a local McDonald's. It's been reported the 26-year-old had a similar gun as the one used in the murder, as well as fake identification, a notebook and a manifesto that appeared to implicate him in the crime.

"A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap," the manifesto read. "It has grown and grown, but [h]as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it."