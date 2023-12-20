'Disgusting': Sam Asghari Slammed for Partnering With PETA After Organization 'Hatefully Shamed' His Ex Britney Spears
Sam Asghari's recent partnership seems a bit "Toxic."
On Tuesday, December 19, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) announced a campaign featuring the estranged husband of Britney Spears — mere months after the nonprofit organization ruthlessly called out the "Gimme More" singer for allegedly buying her new puppy named Snow.
"You can’t buy love! Lucky enough, actor @samasghari is showing the world that millions of dogs & cats are looking to be adopted into loving forever homes 🐶🐱🏠," the caption of a post shared by PETA stated alongside an advertisement of Asghari holding a pooch, and another of him lying shirtless with his arm around a different furry friend.
The campaign appeared to be a bit ironic considering Asghari admittedly bought his Doberman, Porsha, for Spears after he popped the question to her in September 2021. (He later received full ownership of the dog per a custody agreement after the separated spouses' split.)
"I purchased my dog and I love her. But now that I know more about the homeless animal crisis, I would never buy another dog again," the fitness trainer, 29, said in a video accompanying his partnership.
Asghari's campaign quickly triggered the rage of Spears' widespread fanbase, as they took to various social media platforms to call out PETA for their "hypocritical" partnership, as well as the "Circus" hitmaker's estranged husband for seemingly stabbing his former flame in the back.
"Remember when you guys led a hateful campaign shaming Britney Spears for something she never did, and then refused to apologize? Nobody cares about your hypocritical and disgusting organization. #DoNotSupportPETA," one angry fan of the Princess of Pop declared via X (formerly named Twitter), while another insisted, "You should publicly apologize to Britney Spears. You called her out *for these dogs.*"
"Couple of months ago, @peta was leading a hate campaign against Britney after accusing her of buying her dog (it was later confirmed she adopted from a shelter), and never apologized. Now, here they are doing a promo campaign with her ex-husband," a third user claimed, as a fourth snubbed: "Actor?! Oh please! All he'll ever be known for is being Britney's ex!"
The campaign in question dated back to August, when Spears brought home her adorable white puppy shortly after Asghari filed for divorce and ended their 14-month marriage.
After the 42-year-old introduced Snow to her Instagram followers, PETA released a vicious statement berating the award-winning artist for her actions.
"When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse," a rep for the organization stated at the time. "With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life."
"She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives," the message continued, digging Spears even deeper by referencing her hit 2003 track "Toxic."