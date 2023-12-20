'Disgusting': Sam Asghari Slammed for Partnering With PETA After Organization 'Hatefully Shamed' His Ex Britney Spears

"You can’t buy love! Lucky enough, actor @samasghari is showing the world that millions of dogs & cats are looking to be adopted into loving forever homes 🐶🐱🏠," the caption of a post shared by PETA stated alongside an advertisement of Asghari holding a pooch, and another of him lying shirtless with his arm around a different furry friend.

The campaign appeared to be a bit ironic considering Asghari admittedly bought his Doberman, Porsha, for Spears after he popped the question to her in September 2021. (He later received full ownership of the dog per a custody agreement after the separated spouses' split.)