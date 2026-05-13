Macaulay Culkin Admits Costar Catherine O'Hara's Unexpected Death 'Hit Me Pretty Good' Because They Had 'Unfinished Business': 'It Was Too Soon'

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Macaulay Culkin got vulnerable while discussing the death of late costar Catherine O'Hara, who famously played his mother in the iconic 1990 film Home Alone. "When Catherine passed away in January, that hit me," Culkin expressed in a new interview, noting he was in shock over the unexpected tragedy.

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'I Feel Like I Owed Her a Favor'

Source: mega Macaulay Culkin feels he had 'unfinished business' with late costar Catherine O'Hara.

"That hit me pretty good ’cause, you know, it was just too soon. And I felt that we had unfinished business," he spilled to The Gentleman's Journal. "I definitely feel like I had unfinished business with her, you know? I feel like I owed her a favor — and I don’t like having an outstanding debt."

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Source: mega The actress died in January at age 71 from a blood clot in her lungs, with rectal cancer listed as an underlying cause.

Culkin noted O'Hara is far from the first costar he's lost. "I'm not the tip of the sphere. I’m the butt of the sphere. I’m the caboose. I’m bringing up some of that old Hollywood guard kind of thing," he explained. "I’m going to be one of the last people standing when it comes to that kind of stuff, but my life is unique to me. I don’t really have that many contemporaries when it comes to this stuff."

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Macaulay Culkin Mourned Catherine O'Hara on Social Media

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Source: mega Macaulay Culkin mourned his loss on social media, writing of his late onscreen mother, 'Mama. I thought we had time.'

As OK! reported, the Schitt's Creek fan-favorite was 71 when she died on January 30. Culkin, 45, mourned the actress on Instagram with a touching message alongside a throwback and a current photo of the pair. "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you," he penned. "I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later."

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How Did Catherine O'Hara Die?

Source: mega Catherine O'Hara was laid to rest on Valentine's Day.

On February 9, it was announced O'Hara died from a blood clot in her lungs. Her cause of death was listed as a pulmonary embolism with rectal cancer being an underlying cause. The actress had not publicly disclosed her cancer battle prior to her sudden death.

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Seth Rogen gives a tribute to Catherine O'Hara after she wins The Actor Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series:



"She knew she could destroy and she wanted to destroy every day on set." #ActorAwards pic.twitter.com/x1K95m2iuw — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2026 Source: @netflix/x Catherine O'Hara's 'The Studio' costar Seth Rogen accepted her 2026 Actor Award on her behalf.