Machine Gun Kelly 'Cleaned Up His Act' and 'Devoted' Himself to 'Winning Back' Megan Fox Prior to Expecting Their Rainbow Baby: Source
Though Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly went through some ups and downs in their relationship, it seemed like everything worked out for the best.
According to an insider, the rapper, 34, got some help after they almost went their separate ways.
“MGK had some pretty bad issues with partying to the point that it almost cost him his relationship with Megan,” the source claimed. “There was a point she did end things because he was just way too out of control and that’s not the sort of lifestyle she wants to live. When she broke up with him, it turned out to be a huge wakeup call.”
The pair, who got engaged in 2022 but sparked breakup rumors in February 2023 after allegedly getting into a massive fight, now seem to be on the same page.
“He cleaned up his act completely and devoted himself to winning her back,” the insider shared of the "Bad Things" rapper, who is now completely sober. “They sort of dropped out of the limelight a bit to work on their issues. He did a lot of therapy, both on his own and with Megan. It took some time for him to prove himself, but he did what he had to do and won her back by committing to finally growing up and living a clean and healthy life.”
As OK! previously reported, the actress, 38, announced the good news via Instagram on November 11.
“He’s so grateful that she gave him another chance and that he was able to find the strength to get his act together and be the man she deserves,” the source dished. “They both feel they are true soulmates and meant to be together forever, so this baby is a dream come true.”
The Transformers star, who shares three boys with ex Brian Austin Green, previously revealed she suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with the performer.
“[The miscarriage] was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed, ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’” she recalled in November 2023. “Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar. But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with.”
The singer recently shared how he's prepping himself for their new bundle of joy.
"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly revealed on November 25. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."
"Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!" he continued.
