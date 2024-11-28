or
OK Magazine
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'in a Better Place' and 'Excited' About Expecting Their First Child Together After Going Through a 'Rough' Patch

Source: mega

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are 'in a better place' as they prepare to welcome their rainbow baby, a source said.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are thrilled to be expanding their family after the actress experienced a prior miscarriage.

“They had a rough time after the miscarriage, and spent time both apart and together processing the tragedy,” a source dished of the pair, who got engaged in January 2022.

“Even when they were going through a rough spell, she stayed connected to him. Megan was desperate to have a child with MGK," the source shared, noting that the rocker, 34, who has a 15-year-old daughter Casie, “is so ready to be a dad again,” while Fox, 38, mom to Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green, “can’t wait to meet the little one. This baby is more important to them than anything else in the world.”

Source: mega

Megan Fox announced the happy news in November.

As OK! previously reported, the actress shared the exciting news via Instagram by posing naked with a black liquid covering her body. She also shared the result of her pregnancy test.

“nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️,” she captioned the post, referring to previously losing their child.

Source: mega

The pair got engaged in 2022.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately,” she said while on Good Morning America in 2023.

“But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides,” she continued.

Source: mega

Megan Fox shares three kids with ex Brian Austin Green.

Fox appeared to keep Green, whom she split from in 2020, in the loop.

“He wants everyone to be healthy and Brian will welcome her new child into the world when it happens with no drama. Brian is not going to make this wonderful moment in their life a time to bruise his ego,” the insider told Daily Mail. “He is OK with it and was made aware of it before the world found out. Brian's cool with it.”

“Brian knows how great of a mother she is and has been for their children, and he doesn't imagine that will change in any way as she welcomes a new child with Colson,” the source continued, referring to MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Source: mega

Machine Gun Kelly broke his silence on November 25 about the pregnancy news.

The singer shared how he's prepping himself for their new bundle of joy when he broke his silence on November 25.

"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly revealed. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."

"Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!" he continued.

Star spoke to the source.

