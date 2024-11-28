Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are 'in a Better Place' and 'Excited' About Expecting Their First Child Together After Going Through a 'Rough' Patch

“They had a rough time after the miscarriage, and spent time both apart and together processing the tragedy,” a source dished of the pair, who got engaged in January 2022.

“Even when they were going through a rough spell, she stayed connected to him. Megan was desperate to have a child with MGK," the source shared, noting that the rocker, 34, who has a 15-year-old daughter Casie, “is so ready to be a dad again,” while Fox, 38, mom to Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green, “can’t wait to meet the little one. This baby is more important to them than anything else in the world.”