Machine Gun Kelly Says He's 'Isolating' Himself in the Desert to Work on New Album Amid Megan Fox Pregnancy
Machine Gun Kelly is staying booked and busy before his baby comes.
The famed singer finally addressed news Megan Fox is pregnant with the pair's rainbow baby via X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, November 25, while revealing his upcoming work plans as he prepares to release a new album.
"Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch," Kelly revealed. "When inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time."
The "Home" hitmaker proceeded to subtly react to him and Fox expecting their rainbow baby with a sweet statement, noting: "Don’t worry. after all, I'm about to be a dad again!"
Kelly's social media post comes two weeks after Fox revealed her pregnancy to the world via Instagram on Monday, November 11.
"Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back 👼🏼❤️," the Jennifer's Body actress captioned a post of Fox cradling her baby bump and a picture of her positive pregnancy test.
Fox had been referring to a heartbreaking miscarriage she and Kelly suffered, which she first shared publicly in her poetry book published in November 2023.
"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed, 10 weeks and 1 day … do you think that if she could have, she would have left a suicide note?" she wrote at the time. "But now I have to say goodbye. I close my eyes and imagine holding you tight against my chest as they rip you from my insides. I will pay any price, tell me please, what is the ransom for her soul?"
The miscarriage took a toll on Fox and Kelly's on-again, off-again relationship, with the Subservience star admitting during an appearance on Good Morning America almost exactly one year ago: "It sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, 'What does this mean? Why did this happen?'"
In a separate interview with WWD, Fox confessed: "That experience was so much harder than I would’ve anticipated it being, and I’ve really analyzed ‘Why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy."
"I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar," she shared. "But I’ve been through other similar issues, but not with someone who I was so in love with."
"And so that love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So I put it into a lot of writing," Fox explained. "He’s written about them in his albums as well, he wrote a couple of songs about the miscarriage. So it just felt like something that I could address publicly because it’s been addressed in one way through him, so I have a space to express as well."
Kelly also disclosed his utter heartbreak about the situation in his song "Don't Let Me Go," in which he rapped: "How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby."
Fox and the "Bad Things" singer are both parents to children from previous relationships, with the Transformers actress sharing sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and Kelly being a dad to his daughter, Casie, 15, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.