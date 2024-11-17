Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Romance

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first connected in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Reflecting on their meeting, Fox said she knew they were meant for each other as soon as they began working on the flick.

"It was obvious from second one what it was going to be," she told GQ Style in October 2021. "I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that."

The Jennifer's Body star added, "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."