Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Relationship Timeline: Everything to Know About Their Romance
March 2020: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Met
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly first connected in Puerto Rico while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.
Reflecting on their meeting, Fox said she knew they were meant for each other as soon as they began working on the flick.
"It was obvious from second one what it was going to be," she told GQ Style in October 2021. "I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that."
The Jennifer's Body star added, "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was [as if] all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years [had been removed] and we were able to finally intersect."
May 2020: Dating Rumors Emerged
A few months after their paths crossed, Fox and MGK sparked dating rumors after reports revealed they were "spending time together" at the New Girl alum's house.
At the time, Brian Austin Green confirmed his split from Fox.
May 20, 2020: Machine Gun Kelly Released His 'Bloody Valentine' Music Video
Amid the dating rumors, MGK dropped the music video for his track "Bloody Valentine," which featured Fox.
He later told Teen Vogue that the material was his favorite for "personal reasons."
"It's no secret. I think feet are beautiful," he said of Fox's body part. "And I think Megan has the most beautiful feet that exist."
July 22, 2020: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Appeared in Their First Joint Interview
In an episode of the "Give Them Lala … With Randall" podcast, Fox told hosts Lala Kent and Randall Emmett how she reacted upon discovering MGK was her costar in Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"I was like, 'Who is going to play this role?' And he was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh oh,'" Fox said. "Because I knew, I could feel that some wild s--- was going to happen to me from that meeting, but I wasn't yet sure what. I just felt it like, deep in my soul — that something was going to come from that."
The Transformers star also gushed about MGK, adding, "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
On the other hand, MGK admitted he found ways to make eye contact with his costar every single day.
July 28, 2020: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Debuted Their Relationship on Instagram
"Waited for eternity to find you again ... 🔪💫❤️🔪," MGK captioned their first photo on Instagram.
A few days later, Fox uploaded a black-and-white mirror photo featuring her beau, writing, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours 🔪♥️🔪."
Meanwhile, Green seemingly threw shade at her by uploading photos of his four sons online, captioning it, "Achingly beautiful boys...... My heart is yours."
Amid Fox and MGK's romance, Green welcomed his fifth child, Zane Walker Green, in June 2022.
September 2020: Machine Gun Kelly Gushed About Their Relationship
MGK spoke up about Fox and revealed he "didn't know what [love] was until me and her made eye contact."
"After I made the big chunk of the album, I did fall in love for the first time. That was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn't set up to believe that that's something that could ever exist," he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
November 2020: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Made Their Red Carpet Debut
Fox and MGK made their red carpet debut at the 2020 American Music Awards.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
January 2021: They Sparked Engagement Rumors
Ahead of MGK's Saturday Night Live performance, they sparked engagement rumors after Fox was spotted donning a massive ring.
A source later dismissed the claims, saying the couple had not yet taken their relationship to the next level.
"They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now," the insider told People.
Fox also seemingly responded to the speculation by uploading a photo of her ring that had the words "F--- You."
January 2022: Machine Gun Kelly Popped the Question to Megan Fox
A year after the engagement rumors emerged, the "dont let me go" singer officially proposed to Fox in front of a banyan tree where they reportedly first sat under in July 2020.
"I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love. 1-11-2022 ✨," MGK wrote in the caption of a video of the ring.
May 2022: Machine Gun Kelly Called Megan Fox His 'Wife'
During his performance at the Billboard Music Awards, MGK introduced his song "Twin Flame" and told the crowd he wrote it "for my wife."
He added another dedication before wrapping up his performance, saying it was "for our unborn child."
February 2023: They Called It Quits
Following months of breakup speculations, the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen star seemingly hinted at their split by sharing a cryptic post before deleting her Instagram. According to a source, the couple fought over that weekend and Fox was "very upset" that she would not speak to MGK.
A few days later, a separate insider said they were working things out.
"There are trust issues and this causes conflicts right now. Megan is taking one day at a time," said the source.
May 2023: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Were Back Together
Fox and MGK found their way back to each other after going through rocky months. To resolve their issues, they reportedly began undergoing therapy together.
"Things are still not back to normal. They were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don't have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant," an insider told People. "She has just put so much time into their relationship. It's hard for her to let go."
November 2023: Megan Fox Revealed She Suffered a Miscarriage
In her book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, Fox wrote about an ultrasound of a baby girl at 10 weeks, confirming they had a miscarriage.
She also shared on Good Morning America, "I've never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately."
November 2024: Megan Fox Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Machine Gun Kelly
Fox delivered good news on Instagram, announcing she and MGK are expecting their first child together.
"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she wrote lyrics from MGK's track "last november," which was about their miscarriage in 2023.