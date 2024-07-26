OK Magazine
Is Megan Fox Pregnant? 'Transformers' Star Seen With Baby Bump in Machine Gun Kelly's New Music Video

Photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA/@mgk/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who are dating in real life, shared a music video where they played lovers.

Jul. 26 2024, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly expecting?

After Fox showed off a baby bump in MGK and Jelly Roll’s new “Lonely Road” music video, fans were left wondering if the Transformers star was with child in real life as well.

Source: @mgk/YouTube

In the footage, the actress, 38, was seen standing in a mini dress as MGK kneeled down to kiss her growing stomach. In another scene, the couple was spotted being affectionate with an adorable baby girl.

The video went viral due to the shocking visuals, leading many fans to believe that the baby bump was not just for show.

Supporters of the pair were also baffled when the credits read, “Introducing: Baby Violet Leika.”

One social media user commented that they “need[ed] to know” if the brunette bombshell is expecting a little one, while others congratulated the duo despite not knowing if the speculation is true.

megan fox pregnant seen bump machine gun kellys new music video
Source: @mgk/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were both featured in his new music video for the song 'Lonely Road.'

However, some reminded the public how Fox stepped out during a Summer Solstice Celebration in June and Michael Rubin’s white party in July and did not spark any buzz about a possible pregnancy.

Another Reddit sleuth indicated how they discovered a post from the mother of the child in the music video.

The woman in questioned confirmed Fox “is not” pregnant and “it was just for the video.”

She continued, “My baby girl did so good and had so much fun.”

megan fox pregnant seen bump machine gun kellys new music video
Source: @mgk/YouTube

Fans of Megan Fox 'needed to know' if the music video was an easter egg for the star being pregnant in real life.

Megan Fox
As OK! previously reported, Fox and MGK began dating in 2020 and got engaged in 2022, however, in March 2024, the mother-of-three confirmed she and the musician called it off.

Despite breaking the engagement, the lovebirds are still together.

Most recently, while at Rubin’s famous white party in the Hamptons, the rapper, 34, and the Jennifer’s Body alum were spotted cuddling up in chic matching ensembles.

The Taurus star and the “Emo Girl” singer swapped out their goth aesthetic for angelic looks paired with silver jewelry.

megan fox pregnant seen bump machine gun kellys new music video
Source: @mgk/YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still together despite calling off their engagement.

Fox wore a lacy mini dress and a shiny choker while MGK donned pants, a T-shirt and round glasses.

While on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year, Fox refused to clarify the status of their romance.

“What I’ve learned about being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” she expressed. “So I think as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

Source: OK!

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my twin soul, and there will always be a tether to him no matter what. I cannot say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain," Fox added.

