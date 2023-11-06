'My Anxiety Has Won': Machine Gun Kelly Claps Back at Backlash After He Was Deemed 'the Worst' During Grand Prix Interview in Brazil
Machine Gun Kelly is sick of haters nitpicking his interactions with the media.
The 33-year-old clapped back at incessant criticism he received after an "awkward interview" at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, November 5, went viral.
MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, was stopped by Sky Sports' Martin Brundle, 64, for a quick two-minute gridwalk conversation ahead of the big race, though it didn't take long for the "Emo Girl" singer to storm away and leave the driver-turned-broadcaster in his rearview.
The chat was filled with several awkward pauses, as Machine Gun Kelly responded to a question about the "business" in Formula 1, which he admitted was "great," before adding: "It’s loud. Your life is on the line. That’s exciting."
After a brief conversation about the motorsport, Brundle attempted to ask the "Bad Things" vocalist about his career, however, Machine Gun Kelly simply stated, "I don't think about my career," before walking away and leaving the interviewer seemingly embarrassed by the strange interaction.
Following backlash, Machine Gun Kelly took to X (formerly named Twitter) to defend himself from pestering trolls, writing: "My vibe is 'the worst' how? Because someone put a microphone in my face essentially forcing me to do a random interview when I was just trying to enjoy an event?"
"Because car engines were so loud I couldn't hear him? please tell me more about why I'm the worst," he continued, appearing to be upset by the criticism he received.
"My anxiety has won. I hate being in public," Machine Gun Kelly declared in a follow-up post on Sunday evening.
In response to haters, the Bird Box actor's devoted fanbase flooded social media in defense of the rapper.
"LEAVE Machine Gun Kelly ALONE. He [is a] human with emotion and anxiety! So yeah he don’t feel always right so don't come and [anger] him for that! Mental health is important for EVERYONE," one supporter wrote, as another added, "Actually the interviewer sucks."
"He might be Machine Gun Kelly, but he is also Colson Baker. Just because he's a celebrity doesn’t mean he's without feelings and emotions. Be kind," a third admirer penned.
Hate messages were still able to slip through the cracks of uplifting messages, however, as one critic quipped, "And douchebag of the week goes to #machinegunkelly at the Grand Prix. What an absolute plank," and another spewed: "Nothing more obnoxious than a sensitive toolbag who always thinks they're the smartest person in the room."