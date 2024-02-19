Megan Fox Reveals Her People's Choice Awards Look Was Inspired by 'Jennifer's Body' After Viewers Bash Her Outfit
Megan Fox walked the stage at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, in a look inspired by one of her most popular flicks.
The Transformers actress — who recently dyed her dark hair pastel pink — rocked a white, corseted, strapless dress, accessorizing the look with a black choker and deep red lipstick.
"Jennifer’s prom dress x final fantasy cosplay (cursed bride edition)," Fox captioned a carousel of photos featuring her lavish look, referring to her 2009 cult classic. However, some of her followers had harsh reactions to the gown.
"You can see immediately who is the scary doll here," one user wrote, while another added, "Megan Fox is some kind of weird witch occulist larper now. It's pretty cringe."
A third wrote, "Megan Fox looks unrecognizable," and a fourth chimed in, "What a f------ mess."
A majority of other comments slammed Fox for her recent remarks that many took to be an insult to Ukrainian women.
After being told she looked like she'd had plastic surgery while partying at a 2024 Super Bowl after-party, the Jennifer's Body star hit back: "Turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a Ukrainian blowup doll. When in REALITY I look like one of those super expensive silicone real s-- dolls you can only get in Japan 💁🏻♀️."
- Fashion's Biggest Night! The Best Looks From Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez & More
- Margot Robbie Trolled For 'Finally Not Wearing Something Ugly' To The 2023 Oscars: Fans 'Prayed For Days Like These'
- Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Wedding Gown To 2022 Met Gala: 'The Worst She's Ever Looked'
One Instagram user penned, "You don’t want to apologize for the Ukrainian girls?" and another said, "All Ukrainian girls are inflatable dolls. Such a conclusion from the comments of offended Ukrainian women."
Another noted, "Ukrainian women still have self worth and will always find being compared to a s-- object insulting."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This comes after OK! reported Fox and her longtime beau Machine Gun Kelly are still "on and off" leaving the future of their relationship hanging in the balance.
"It's always the same thing," the source said at the time. "They have severe trust issues in the relationship. It's been rough, but [they're] still trying to work through it."
In March 2023, the pair was reportedly "on a break" and "very hot and cold" with each other.
"They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues," the insider explained. "Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other."